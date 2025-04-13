The Turkish President receives foreign leaders at the Diplomacy Forum Antalya





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received several senior officials on Saturday as part of his contacts at Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) 2025 in the Turkish seaside resort, with Anadolu as a global communication partner. Erdogan received a Serbian president and member of the presidential council of Bosnia, Zeljka Cvijanovic, as well as the Bosnian member of the Council Denis Becirovic and the Croatian member Zeljko Komsic. The meeting focused on the bilateral links of Trkiye-Bosnie and Herzegovine, as well as wider regional and global issues, said the Trkiye communications management on X. The Turkish president underlined Ankara's commitment to maintain stability in the Balkans and to safeguard Bosnia and Herzegovina, territorial integrity, sovereignty and constitutional order. Stressing the importance of preventing a repetition of tragedies spent in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Erdogan expressed the expectation that the current crisis in the region would be resolved with minimal damage by inclusive consensus involving all segments of society. He also reaffirmed the continuous support of Trkiye to Bosnia and Herzegovine. At the ADF, the Turkish President also received the Prime Minister Bulgarian Rosen Zhelyazkov and discussed bilateral, regional and global issues, noted management in a separate article on X. During the meeting, Erdogan said that efforts to diversify and deepen cooperation between Trkiye and Bulgaria in many areas, especially in the defense and energy industry, will continue. Stressing the importance of continuous solidarity between Ankara and Sofia in the fight against terrorism, he added that stages are expected in this regard in Bulgaria during the coming period. Erdogan also met the president of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, on the sidelines of the ADF, added management in another position. During the meeting, the leaders discussed bilateral links, as well as regional and international developments. Erdogan noted that efforts are underway to strengthen links with Sierra Leone in various sectors, especially in the defense industry. He also reaffirmed the dedication of Trkiye to continue his collaboration with the African nations on the basis of a “win-win” approach. The Turkish President also held a meeting on closed doors with the sovereign chief of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. Erdogan was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Trkiye, Hakan Fidan, the Minister of Defense Yaar Gler, the intelligence chief Brahim Kalin, and the director of communications Fahrettin Altun at the meeting.

