



SIr Keir Starmer hates everything on Boris Johnson. But in one regard, at least, the current PM sounds like the great fabulist constantly proclaiming that the United Kingdom will be a green energy superpower. It is meaningless and explosive, but Sir Keir was there again last week, when he announced minor concessions to car manufacturers exasperated on the date on which they should stop producing internal combustion engine vehicles and be sentenced to a fine unless they sell a growing proportion of electric vehicles marked by the state each year.

Some countries will win the race for renewable energies and change for zero zero and I want us to win this race said Sir Keir, perhaps to reassure those in his The party dismayed that its decision to exempt those which produced less than 2,500 cars per year from the 2030 deadline mean that the rich gas customers of Aston Martin and McLaren will have a dispensation refused to the rest of us.

In fact, there is a meaning in which we win the race which is the race for deindustrialisation in delicious our carbon emissions and by calling it world leadership. It was taken by imposing increasing green withdrawals on industrial energy users, in fact bringing them to issue CO2. Or, to quote the main energy economists, Sir Dieter Helm, the British industrial energy prices are higher than in the EU and about four times prices in the United States. No company stands out to the United Kingdom to access low prices of the promised energy, which were to be the result of the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energies. The reverse, in fact: they decided to take place. The latest example is British Steel, whose Chinese owner, Jingye supported by the UK Steel lobbying group, said that our high energy prices that beat the world make the Virgin Steel manufacturing plant from UKKS without much subsidy: the company would even have offered some of the 2,700 employees threatened with employees in its Chinese operations. Jingye whose bosses are not angels have now ceased to buy the coke coal required to maintain the Hauts Fourneaux Scutunts on the Parliament, Starmer recalled parliament (a political blow, as was not necessary) to approve the ministerial powers leading such a purchase to the expenses of taxpayers. Coke coal is shipped from the Far East. In the fervent eyes of Ed Miliband, the Messianic Secretary of State for Energy Security There is now a joke and a clear zero, it is much more virtuous than to obtain Coking coal under British soil. In November, he said that in a clear signal for the world, he prohibited any new mi running in the United Kingdom. This, as the Times reports, means the end of the Britain plans for the first time deeper in deep charm in almost three decades. The mining of West Cumbria had hoped to build a mine near Whitehaven to extract the metallurgical coal for the manufacture of steel rather than for the production of electricity of coal. Anyway, the rest of the world duly took note of the clear signal of the milibands and laughs. Not only is China, which recently established a generous program for new coal power plants (allowing 50% of investment costs to be offset against a direct debit), but even more populated India. Last month, the Minister of Coal and Mines yes, they have a minister in particular for that celebrated on X: India has gone through a monumental 1 billion tonnes of coal production! This realization will feed our growing power requests, will stimulate economic growth and ensure a better future for each Indian. The latest units of the Uks coal has closed its most charcoal doors last year: we have rather Drax, which was converted (in the name of Net Zero) into burned wooden pastilles imported on a large scale of the whole Atlantic, and which last year, on the grounds that the trees are renewable, was given another subsidy, paid in our energy bills, 869 million. Miliband and Starmer who said last week that he was pragmatic on Net Zero, probably to distinguish himself from man behind politics, also closes the North Sea for new cases. So much so that Stop Oil announced that she had won her battle and that she dissolved this month. The owner of the Ineos Chemicals group, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, obtained the point. He announced in February that his oil refinery at Grangemouth Scotlands would end, to be reconfigured as a simple import terminal (with the loss of hundreds of jobs). The oil will continue to be used here, but not from the North Sea. The government insists that there will be no job loss; On the contrary, because green energy will provide jobs for the future. But not so well paid, it seems. A report in 2022 by the EY Council, commissioned by the Scottish government, showed that oil workers in the North Sea had an average salary of 88,000 per year, while those of the oil and gas supply chain earn an average of 51,000. It is not only well above the average Scottish salary of 29,000 but also the average salary of the clean energy sector of 42,600, according to the energy unit The pro-renewable climate. Jim Ratcliffe: Green policies will kill the petrochemical industry It is hardly surprising. The more productive an industry is, the more every worker provides value, the higher his wages. It is a tribute to the extent of the value added by oil and gas from the North Sea that successive governments have been able to impose extraordinarily high tax levels, much higher than on any other industry. An overview of what this means, on a global scale, was provided last week by the Resolution Foundation of which the director until recently, Torsten Bell, is now Minister of the Treasury of Labor. In a report, revealingly entitled to Yanked, he observed that productivity in the United Kingdom has undergone an almost unprecedented dive in the past five years, and contrasting this with the United States, which was the only economy in the G7 where productivity growth has accelerated in recent years. And what were the resolution foundations for the first time for the first time for this? The growth of American productivity has been stimulated by a continuous boom in oil and gas extraction. But it is not only that oil and gas are an extremely productive form of energy production. The American development of shale gas (which successive governments have thwarted in the United Kingdom) led directly to the prices of industrial energy much cheaper which, in turn, saw the chemical activity regularly migrate from Europe to America. Donald Trumps Pricaires should not oblige the remains of our own energy industries with a move to the United States or to die. The British government already achieves this thanks to its own perverse policies.

