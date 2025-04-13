The Trump family goes all on crypto projects, from Bitcoin extraction to Stablecoins





(Bloomberg) – President Donald Trump and his family are interested in almost every corner of the cryptography industry.

There are non -fascinable tokens and digital collectibles; A decentralized financial project; an proposed foam; an effort to the extraction of Bitcoin; And a pair of same, one for the president and one for the first lady Melania Trump.

Overall, the various projects are approaching a billion dollars of paper gains even after taking into account the latest series of market gyps induced by the trade war, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data accessible to the public.

Donald Trump is already the richest person to have become American president, and his non -crypto assets include significant investments in real estate. After his first election in 2016, Trumps Lawyers created a trust to manage his business. This was managed by his two eldest sons and by Allen Weisselberg, the long -standing financial director of Trumps Real Estate Company.

Eric Trump stressed that there are no conflicts related to investment in family cryptography.

I’m not working with the White House, Eric Trump said in a Bloomberg television interview in April. We believe in crypto for a long time.

The own public conversion of crypto presidents is still relatively new. Trump described Bitcoin a scam as recently as 2021, telling Fox's affairs at the time that he did not like the token because it is another currency in competition with the dollar and that it should be regulated very, very high.

The Trumps relationship with the digital asset industry has changed considerably since then. As a candidate, he courted and benefited from important contributions to his re -election campaign for Crypto leaders and defenders.

In his second mandate, Trump signed decrees to support his promise to make the United States the cryptographic capital of the planet, installed David Sacks and Bo hines to represent the interests of the industry, and continued to boast his same with articles on Social Truth.

Trump and his family seem to be impatient to establish a wide foot in the sector before new regulatory actions likely to stimulate the assessments of crypto-tassets, said Eswar Prasad, professor of commercial policy at Cornell University.

Here's how the Crypto Trump wallet has evolved.

Non -supplies: December 2022

Trump became a crypto convert after falling in love with his own digital collectibles, known as non -fascinating tokens.

Bill Zanker, a friend of Trumps and the founder of the adult education company The Learning Annex, initially presented the idea. Since then, the cards to exchange Trump NFTS, which show it in a variety of poses and outfits (sometimes dressed in superheroes), have been spread over four collections.

Last year, the president hosted dinners for fans who bought his NFTS, which, according to Financial, reported millions of dollars.

Decentralized finance: September 2024

The Trump family announced their project as crypto world liberty financial before the US elections. Since its creation, the project has bought millions of dollars from other cryptocurrencies, including Ether and Tron, but has not yet offered defi services like the loan crypto without any intermediary.

A company affiliated with Trump receives 75% of net income as costs, including the product of tokens sales, according to documents. The Trump family holds 60% of the share of world freedom actions through their company DT Marks DEFI LLC.

The company raised $ 550 million in retarding tokens after finishing a second round last month.

Zach Witkoff, one of the co-founders of World Libertys, is the son of Steve Witkoff, who helped connect the family of presidents to other participants in World Liberty Financial. Since the sale of platform tokens in October, observers have raised questions about their conflicts of potential interests for the Trump family, since administrations influence the regulations.

The Trumps sons, Donald Jr., Eric and Barron, are all listed as a web3 advisers from World Liberty Financial. The family actively promotes the project through social media and public appearances.

Same: January 2025

The day before the inauguration of Trumps, he and his wife, Melania, launched their own same, a very speculative corner of crypto in which the assets do not have much intrinsic value. After an initial increase, which probably generated more than $ 11.4 million in fees for the entities linked to the president only in January, the prices landed.

The foray has encountered a mixed reaction from the cryptography industry, because many thought that it harmed the push to appear more legitimate. Two entities linked to Trump CIC Digital and Fight Fight Fight LLC have 80% of the offer, a participation that will be unlocked over three years.

ETF: February 2025

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. said in early February that it applied to brand brands for investment products with themes that follow Trumps priorities, including a more andf Bitcoin Truth.

He said he would work with Crypto.com to launch ETF. The month preceding Trumps' electoral victory, the SEC filed an opinion that he intended to prosecute Crypto.com for having exploited an exchange of non -registered securities. He closed his probe in March, according to the company.

Shield: March 25

World Liberty Financial has announced its intention to launch its own dollar follow -up called USD1, which will initially be struck on the Ethereum and Binance smart chains. According to World Liberty.

This decision came just before the historic Stablecoin legislation which progressed by the Chamber's Financial Services Committee, cryptographic companies with stablecoins as a means of making global financial transactions cheaper and faster.

Bitcoin Mining: March 31

The Trump family said they planned to launch a business focused on the bitcoin mine with Hut 8 Corp. Bitcoin miners was the first supporters of the Trump re -election campaign. In June 2024, the candidate of the Trump era welcomed several mining leaders in Mar-A-Lago, telling them that Hed was a defender of them in the White House.

In the United States, the Bitcoin mining sector has turned into an industry of several billion dollars.

Investing in the crypto is no longer as simple as Bitcoin's holding, said Campbell Harvey, professor of funding at Duke University. There are many different cryptography segments. Trump has a presence in loans, a future stablecoin, other cryptocurrency and now a mining operation.

– With the help of Annie Massa, Kyle Kim (News), Muyao Shen and Dave Liedtka.

