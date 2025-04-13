



The Republican Party begins to separate while Trump strikes the economy

Some Republicans share their frustration after President Donald Trump hit the economy with prices.

Many surveys have published new notes of presidential approval to grasp the feeling of the country after a week in charge for President Donald Trump

The prices and their potential impacts on the stock market and the portfolios of the Americans were a major discussion subject this week.

As part of a SweepingGlobal pricing plan, Trump established 104% tariffs on Chinese products, a decision that came into force on April 9. Hours after prices, China has announced that it would increase its 34% reprisal prices to 84% on American products. Later in the day, Trump did a massive reciprocal price break most countries on Wednesday, but left a universal rate rate of 10% for all imports. At that time, he increased tariffs on China to 125%.

Here is what you need to know about Trump's approval notes, including how they are decided and how Trump's notes compare to his first mandate and his former presidents.

What is Donald Trump's approval rating?

Here are the latest approval notes published on Trump's administration:

Rasmussen Reportspoll of April 11 showed a 48%approval note. A civil survey of April 10 showed that 54% of respondents had an unfavorable opinion on Trump and 44% had a favorable opinion. A note of favorable approval of its performance at the office. A morning consultation survey from March 28 to 30 shows a 47% stable approval rating for Trump, with a slight decrease in its disapproval of 51% to 50%. The survey questioned around 2,200 registered voters. A Harvard-Harris thriller 26 to 27 March shows that Trump is underway with approval of 49% and an disapproval of 46%, based on a sample of 2,746 registered voters. The survey also shows that 49% of Americans think that the nations economy is on the right track, while 41% think that it is on the wrong track, and 11% are uncertain. How is Trump's approval comparison to his first mandate?

Trump obtained a final approval rating of 34% when he left office in 2021. The average service of his first mandate was on average 41%.

DOGE Dividend checks update: Here is what you need to know after Elon Musk has lowered backup projections

How does Trump's approval rating compare with previous presidents? Joe Biden -40% Donald Trump (First Mandate) -34% Barack Obama- 59% George W. Bush -34% Bill Clinton -66% George HW Bush -56% Ronald Reagan -63% Jimmy Carter- 34% Gerald Ford -53% Richard Nixon -24% Areproval?

The GALLUP data agency notes that these approval ratings are a “simple, but very powerful measure which has played a key role in politics for over 70 years”.

An approval rating of the presidents reflects the percentage of Americans interviewed who approve of the performance of the presidents. Everything can have an impact on the rating of a president, such as the legislation adopted, the actions and the elections.

According to Teabc News, an approval rating represents not only how the administration is for the general public, but could determine the result of a next election for a politician or how much they are made during their mandate.

Although these notes are easy to understand, some analysts think that they are not as useful as they were due to extreme partisanry and the polarized political climate.

According to the Thepew Research Center, the presidential approval assessments have always been a supporter, the members of the presidents' party offering more positive assessments than those of the opposing party, according to Thepew Research Center. But the differences between the Republicans and the Democrats on the president's opinions have increased considerably in recent decades.

Journalists from the USA TODAY Maria Francis and Victoria E. FREILE network contributed to this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/arizona/2025/04/12/donald-trump-latest-approval-rating/83049199007/

