The port of Shanghai is the most frequented in the world. Activity he is closely monitored by suspicious financial analysts towards official statistics and the search for indices on what really happens in the second economy of the world. In the past few days, they will have been taken for a wild ride.

First there was chaos while the ships rushed to load containers, half of whom are intended in the United States, in order to beat the tariff deadlines. This weekend, the place would be close to the stop. The containers that missed the narrow window are now inactive in batteries along the quays. Many shipments remove the cargo or rush for alternatives, according to Chinese Business magazine Caixin.

After a vertiginous series of tit-form increases, the American prices accumulated on Chinese products are now 145%, while China imposed 125% on American imports. After his last hike on Friday, Beijing suggested that it would be the last because at these levels, he had actually killed trade and it was useless to go higher. Given that US exports to China are no longer commercially viable under current rate levels, if the United States continues to raise prices on Chinese exports to the United States, China will no longer respond, said the Council of State Customs Tariff Commission on its website. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce accused Washington of having armed and politicized prices to engage in intimidation and coercion, qualifying joke tactics.

While the port of Shanghai stopped, Xi Jinping welcomed the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing, telling him that unity and cooperation were necessary by the rest of the world. He will take almost the same message to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia next week, urging them to stand with China in front of the Trump ball which destroys and embracing a shared [that is, a Chinese] future. The Chinese state media present Xi as a free trade and globalization champion and push the need for coalition construction against Trump.

It is now clear that Beijing is not about to comply and is put on the extraction of a maximum diplomatic advantage of the escalation of the trade war. The charges of coercion, intimidation and rule against the United States are of course breathtaking hypocrisy because the three were at the heart of Chinese. But Xi will calculate that its falsifications will always be welcomed by a world's basis by a crawling American president, who alienates friends and enemies.

It also needs markets for a cheap Chinese export tidal Raz redirected from the United States, the largest consumer market in the world, and needs Southeast Asia in particular to close your eyes to Chinese products transbordments, which often has only re-ethical products as elsewhere. The supply chains are complicated in a single product (an iPhone, for example) has components of several sources and Chinese logistics companies were very capable of canon, dive and weave around commercial restrictions long before the last hostilities. These dark arts will now take their own chief.

While Xi has drawn a line under additional rates, it has a toolbox other coercive measures pending in the wings. For Trump, the price is the most beautiful word, but the Chinese Communist Party has a whole vocabulary of intimidation, built for decades of forcing foreign companies and flexible countries in Kowtow as a price to do business or punish them for alleged pastats against China. On Friday, when Beijing announced that Beijing would limit the number of American films authorized to be screened in China more. There is already a ceiling, and Hollywood prostrated shamefully in front of the CCP censors with scripts adapted to China in order to grasp. In the largest scheme of things, the latest restrictions will have a limited economic impact, but their usefulness for Beijing lies in being a high -level success for major American cultural export.

Other weapons in the Chinas coercive toolbox include targeted boycotts of American companies or goods, as has already witnessed clothing companies that have criticized the use of forced work in the Xinjiang cotton fields. Beijing can also intensify regulatory surveys for parasitic land, such as tax evasion, anti-trust or data security. Google and Dupont are already faced with surveys for unrecognized monopolistic behavior. A nightmare for foreign companies is hostage diplomacy, during which China becomes more and more follower. Under Xi, there was a disturbing increase in exit prohibitions, by which foreign leaders engaged in commercial, real or imagined disputes are prohibited from leaving the country.

Beijing could abandon its modest cooperation on the flow of precursor chemicals that have contributed to fuel the crisis of fentanyl Americas and the laundering of the product, where Chinese banks have been involved. He could target American service companies, law firms and banks, for example, where America benefits from a trade surplus with China. Also pay attention to the intensified pressure on American companies, desperate to stay in good books, to put the intellectual property back. Additional restrictions on key exports on which the United States is highly dependent, such as the critical minerals used in the technology and defense industries, could also come.

Beijing could also manipulate its exchange rate to make its exports cheaper and dump cash obligations. China is the second holder of the American debt after Japan and there has already been speculation without difficult evidence of this week, wild oscillations in the US bond markets were caused by Chinese sale.

This turbulence, the largest increase in yields of 30 years since the pandemic, seems to have been the reason why Trump flashes, in pause of the higher prices against the rest of the world (although they still have a minimum of 10%), while hiking them against China. This was presented by a part of his team as part of an intelligent plan, China has been the real target from the start, although it seems unlikely.

Whatever reason, the climb will have encouraged Beijing to see that it can last longer than America. Financial analysts (when they do not panic on the markets) have excelled this week with analogies ranging from two prizes in the ring to a pair of pistols at noon, and even two racing cars that accelerate in a disturbed chicken game. On paper, at least, the Chinese economy is fragile, always suffering from a collapse of property, with heavy debts and interior investments. In the absence of a significant economic reform, XI counted on cheap exports to revive the economy.

It seems more vulnerable than the United States. However, China is also an autocracy and its pain threshold is higher. It can impose more suffering on its inhabitants, and XI plays than with higher inflation, job losses and other economic dislocations of the trade war, it is Trump who will face political and popular pressures earlier to change course. The United States is also a much more open economy than China, and as convulsions of the bond market have shown this week, it is much more exposed to the feelings of the market, but Trump Dégaigneux has been Girations on the stock market.

If it is true that the PCC depends on its economic management for the legitimacy of legitimacy, because it is often called, should worsen to provoke the type of popular protests observed towards the end of the draconian covid policy of Chinas, which forced Xi to abandon its tense covid-Zero policy. The party also uses a familiar tactic to whip the nationalist feeling, presenting the trade war with America as a patriotic struggle. This week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs distributed a video of a famous 1953 MAO speech on Resolve in the Korean War against America. More jingoisetic films of that time seem sure to follow, as happened during the 2019 trade tensions.

Chinese social media, where patriotic voices generally have more room, has been full of viral and often racist videos generated by AI on Americans. Some have represented overweight American workers, sweaty and slaughtered clothing on miserable production lines in a post-variety world, where such tasks are no longer outsourced abroad. Beijing warning that China will fight until the end has become a popular rallying point for social networks.

The separation of the European Union of America is a long -standing objective of the PCC policy, and Xi will have been encouraged by the visit of the Spanish Prime Minister. Sanchez, rarely one to resist autocrats, seemed happy to encourage this, saying that he was in favor of more balanced relations between the European Union and China. Others will be more careful. Chinese support for the assault of Russia in Ukraine throws a shadow on EU-China relations, and these will not have been helped by the capture of two Chinese soldiers who are fighting for Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that at least 155 Chinese citizens have joined the army of Russia, and although they seem to be mercenaries, there were no clear explanation of Beijing.

This week, XI also buried in all the prices that XI has served, the second general of the Peoples Liberation Army. This follows the removal of a band of other senior military and defense officials, including two successive ministers of defense. This suggests that everything is not going in the Court of Xi Jinping, and its relationship with the army can be tense. Trump's prices gave him a rallying point. Ten days after the Liberation Day, whether by accident or by design, the battle suddenly passed from Trump compared to the world to Trump against China. It is early, but Xi has so far had a better trade war than many expectations, although this could be more the result of world chaos and confusion triggered by an erratic Trump rather than anything that is done by XI.