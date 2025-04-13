Ukraine partition? The Special General Keith Kellogg would have proposed the partitioning of Ukraine. You could almost make it look like what happened with Berlin after the Second World War, when you had a Russian area, a French area and a British area, an American area, it said The Times of London.

The idea of ​​partition for Ukraine: bad idea

Put aside how it would reward Russian belligerent and perhaps encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin to repeat in Moldova and northern Kazakhstan, the earths he has undertaken in Georgia and Ukraine.

Putin can accelerate his conquests if he thinks he can count on President Donald Trump and Kellogg to rationalize the assault in a way that future American presidents will not.

Putin could do toast at Kelloggs compromise, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan could fit as a backstage mediator.

However, Russia and Turkey could correct the day when they have any change in Ukraine borders. Frankly, the same goes for China and Nigeria.

Putin justified the invasion of Russia of Ukraine in part to the need to protect Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine who, according to many voices from the Kremlin, and their amplifiers in the West did not want to be part of Ukraine anyway. The will of Russian -speaking Ukrainians to fight and die for their country deny this, while the brutality of the Russian forces has ended any latent sympathy that some Ukrainians had towards Moscow.

What does history say? A separation from Ukraine is dangerous

Before the fall of the Soviet Union, many Russian women married Jewish men, especially in Siberia. The reasons were simple and cynical: Jewish men drank less and beat their women less than Russian men. With the exodus of Russian Jews in Israel after the collapse of Soviet unions, Russian women in Siberia began to marry Ethnic Chinese men.

When Putin dies, Russia will experience a leadership vacuum cleaner because he has imprisoned or defined any competent person who has become popular or could potentially challenge him.

China covets land and Siberia is bearing, in particular with an increasing number of ethnic Chinese. The previous poutines pave the way for a future Siberian Landgrab. While China is interested in the Arctic, China could also use the previous Russian in Donetsk and Luhansk to support independence for nominally autonomous Russian republics like Sakha.

Mongolia could also rightly claim the historic Mongolian region of Tuvaa that the Soviets incorporated after the Bolshevik Revolution.

China could also be ripe for the score. After Russia, China is the most imperialist country in the world. Not only does he covet Taiwan, an island nation that even Mao Zedong conceded was not Chinese, but Hordes Han continue to occupy Tibet and the east of Turkestan, each deserves to be free; While Mongolia deserves a reversion of the artificial partition that saw China occupy inner Mongolia.

The threat to Turkey

Turkey could face an even more imminent score. During the negotiation of disputes, Trump and the Steven Witkoffs Philosophy Steven Witkoff consists in dividing the difference.

It could end Turkey as the world knows. While Erdoan believes that he can defeat the Kurds militarily, he is nave if not stupid: neither he nor his predecessors could overcome the Kurds before, so the notion that they can do now is wacky.

If Turkey invades the Kurdish regions of Syriaor uses the Turkish proxy, Ahmad al-Sharaa to make soconflict evaluate not only in northeast of Syria but also inside Turkey itself. The Kurds will not disappear, and they have nowhere to go and therefore they will fight, not only in the south-east of Anatolia, but also in the streets of Istanbul.

While the bombs explode and the drones fly from the dense and overcrowded sultanbeyli district to hit the key bridges and state offices in the tourist districts of Istanbul.

The economy of turkeys will crash and the insurrection will go to heights that exceed the mid -1980s. In such circumstances, Trump or Witkoff could reintegrate and suggest the score as a solution.

Even if Erdoan or his successors do not accept such a proposal, has suggested once he can never be taken over; The Ukrainian style partition will become the new reference to put an end to the conflict and inaugurate independent Kurdistan with its capital in Diyarbakir,

Nigeria challenges

While Putin falsely Artificial Ukraine, Nigeria is really. While Trump cares little about Africahe has not yet appointed an assistant secretary of state for the continent could use the previous Ukraine to approach growing conflicts in Nigeria and Cameroon.

In Nigeria, the Biafra declared its independence in December 2024, despite the arrest of the finlands of the exiled leader of the Biafras, Simon Ekpa, the Finnish president Alexander Stubb sought to strengthen the commercial interests of Helsinkis at the expense of Nigerian Christians and the Ethnic Igbo.

Cameroon, too, faces the separatist struggle of Ambazonia after the Anglophones of the country rose after decades of failure of Cameroon to maintain regional and linguistic federalism on which the country was built.

The Ukraine crisis is a black problem of problems

What is happening in Ukraine will not stay in Ukraine. While Kellogg compartmentalizes the Ukrainian conflictThe strategies he embraces will pour fuel into fires around the world.

It is not always a bad thing: Russia,, ChinaTurkey and Nigeria deserve dissection, but Trump should understand the forces that he and Kellogg unleash.

About the author: Dr. Michael Rubin

Michael Rubin is a principal researcher at the American Enterprise Institute and director of policies analysis at the Middle East forum. The opinions expressed are his.