Politics
The new chief of the charity committee criticized by conservative deputies for “partisanry” after having praised hard-left politicians and laughing by Boris Johnson on social networks
The new head of the charitable committee was criticized by conservative deputies for “supporter” after congratulating hard-left politicians while making fun of Boris Johnson on social networks.
Mark Simms Obe was appointed the new head of action of the cure of the charitable organization by the secretary of culture Lisa Nandy and would be in the running to become his permanent leader.
A few days before his official appointment last month, Mr. Simms deleted his X account, which had a series of thousands of people.
But an analysis of his tweets still available in the Internet archives reveals that he has partisan opinions and interests.
Charitable bosses should be politically neutral and must declare their political affiliations before being appointed.
In a tweet in 2020, Mr. Simms praised controversial the controversial American Democratic Congress Ilhan Omar, saying in a tweet: “This brilliant woman … broke it.”
His position was made after Ms. Omar gave an interview on occasional racism. At the time, the American representative of the Chamber was mired in alleged anti-Semitic comments and had been launched from the United States Foreign Affairs Committee.
The new head of the Charity Commission was criticized by higher deputies for “ partisanary '' after praising hard-left politicians while making fun of Boris Johnson on social networks. Simms Obe (Photo) was appointed the new actor of the observation of charity by the secretary of culture Lisa Nandy and is supposed to be in the race to become his permanent chief.
In the photo: the Minister of Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy arrives at Downing Street for a meeting of the Cabinet on April 8, 2025
Also in 2019, Mr. Simms congratulated the work deputy then and now the Minister of Women Jess Philips. In a tweet, he said, “I don't care what someone says, @jessphillips is a good deputy for the constituency. She is passionate and useful and puts the country before.
However, Mr. Simms made fun of former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a tweet with misogynist connotations.
In a 2019 article, Mr. Simms tweeted “ ditch of ditch '' above a graphic for the declaration of Mr. Johnson which he prefers to be found “dead in a ditch” than to delay Brexit.
The term “ late '' rhymes with “ late '', a sexist term which generally means to strike someone to assert superiority over them.
Mr. Simms will officially start as an interim chief next week (25th), but conservative deputies criticized his apparent political bias at a time when the commission is under fire for delays in the survey of various Islamic charities accused of anti -Semitism or to have links with Iran.
In a tweet in 2020, Mr. Simms praised controversial the controversial American Democratic Congress Ilhan Omar (Photo), saying in a tweet: “ this brilliant woman … broken it ''
Mr. Simms made fun of former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson (photo) in a tweet wearing misogynist connotations
The secretary in the shadow of justice, Robert Jenrick, said: “When we have charitable organizations accused of links with the Iranian regime and distribution of extremism, the work of the Charitable Commission must be beyond the reproaches.
Chris Philp, the secretary of the shadow, said: “There can be no sign of bias or activism, the task is too important. It is this kind of thing that erodes public confidence in the equity of our institutions.
Former conservative minister Liam Fox has added: “It is essential that the system's police services act in our national interest, and not to promote their own political program”.
Last night, the charitable committee defended Mr. Simms, saying that he had made the standard statements during his appointment, which noted that he had no “significant political activity” in the past five years.
A spokesperson said: “The charity is fair, balanced and independent in its regulation of charitable organizations. Mark has been a member of the board of directors for two years and has a very clear understanding of the role and its responsibilities.
Mr. Simms' criticism intervenes in the middle of the guarding dog for having omitted to take measures against charity accused of propagation of extremism.
The secretary in the shadow of justice, Robert Jenrick (photo), said: “ When we have charitable organizations accused of links with the Iranian regime and the distribution of extremism, the work of the commission of the charitable organization must be beyond
Last month, government's former extremism, Tsar Lord Walney, said that the Quanto should be interrupted if it had not managed to take a grip with several high -level cases for years.
The Islamic Human Rights Commission, accused of being aligned with the Iranian regime, has been monitored since 2017 for its financing model.
Another, the Islamic center for England, has seen four administrators appointed British representatives of the Iranian supreme chief of Ayatollah Khamenei, and has assets of more than 4 million.
In December, it was reported that the Dar Alhekma Trust and the Abrar Islamic Foundation had possible links with the Iranian regime and were under police investigation. They deny all the allegations of reprehensible acts but continue to enjoy a charitable status.
The charitable committee confirmed that there had been an in progress in progress on the trust of the Islamic Human Rights Commission.
The Islamic Center of England is subject to an ongoing statutory survey, while the Islamic Foundation Abrar and Dar Alhekma Trust are both subject to “regulatory compliance in progress”.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14603529/New-Charity-Commission-chief-criticised-Tory-MPs-partisanship-praising-hard-left-politicians.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Comedian has fun in Trump's Trade War Brag
- Xi Jinping goes to Southeast Asia in the middle of the tariff war with us
- Action-on-the football fan day planned for April 26 in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
- From a motorcycle taxi driver to a prosperous businessman, it is the figure of Crazy Rich Kalimantan
- Baisakhi di lakh-lakh vadhaiyaan, say aas TT player Manika Batra and Indian Hockey's star couple Mander-Odita
- Myanmar shook the size of the last 5.6 earthquake amid the recovery efforts still underway – the world news
- The steel crisis has made the UK business secretary look like an innocent abroad | John CRACE
- Castellanos Blazes Trail for Spanish Hockey
- US Judge allows Columbia graduate to deport Mahalmoud Khalil BBC News
- Prevails over the prices against the major test in China for Xi Jinpings leadership: Nicholas Burns
- Many are the mode of false proof of transfer with AI, it is the advice of a cyber expert
- Herentennis pushes islanders, but falls into a tight SLC championship match