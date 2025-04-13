The new head of the charitable committee was criticized by conservative deputies for “supporter” after congratulating hard-left politicians while making fun of Boris Johnson on social networks.

Mark Simms Obe was appointed the new head of action of the cure of the charitable organization by the secretary of culture Lisa Nandy and would be in the running to become his permanent leader.

A few days before his official appointment last month, Mr. Simms deleted his X account, which had a series of thousands of people.

But an analysis of his tweets still available in the Internet archives reveals that he has partisan opinions and interests.

Charitable bosses should be politically neutral and must declare their political affiliations before being appointed.

In a tweet in 2020, Mr. Simms praised controversial the controversial American Democratic Congress Ilhan Omar, saying in a tweet: “This brilliant woman … broke it.”

His position was made after Ms. Omar gave an interview on occasional racism. At the time, the American representative of the Chamber was mired in alleged anti-Semitic comments and had been launched from the United States Foreign Affairs Committee.

In the photo: the Minister of Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy arrives at Downing Street for a meeting of the Cabinet on April 8, 2025

Also in 2019, Mr. Simms congratulated the work deputy then and now the Minister of Women Jess Philips. In a tweet, he said, “I don't care what someone says, @jessphillips is a good deputy for the constituency. She is passionate and useful and puts the country before.

However, Mr. Simms made fun of former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a tweet with misogynist connotations.

In a 2019 article, Mr. Simms tweeted “ ditch of ditch '' above a graphic for the declaration of Mr. Johnson which he prefers to be found “dead in a ditch” than to delay Brexit.

The term “ late '' rhymes with “ late '', a sexist term which generally means to strike someone to assert superiority over them.

Mr. Simms will officially start as an interim chief next week (25th), but conservative deputies criticized his apparent political bias at a time when the commission is under fire for delays in the survey of various Islamic charities accused of anti -Semitism or to have links with Iran.

The secretary in the shadow of justice, Robert Jenrick, said: “When we have charitable organizations accused of links with the Iranian regime and distribution of extremism, the work of the Charitable Commission must be beyond the reproaches.

Chris Philp, the secretary of the shadow, said: “There can be no sign of bias or activism, the task is too important. It is this kind of thing that erodes public confidence in the equity of our institutions.

Former conservative minister Liam Fox has added: “It is essential that the system's police services act in our national interest, and not to promote their own political program”.

Last night, the charitable committee defended Mr. Simms, saying that he had made the standard statements during his appointment, which noted that he had no “significant political activity” in the past five years.

A spokesperson said: “The charity is fair, balanced and independent in its regulation of charitable organizations. Mark has been a member of the board of directors for two years and has a very clear understanding of the role and its responsibilities.

Mr. Simms' criticism intervenes in the middle of the guarding dog for having omitted to take measures against charity accused of propagation of extremism.

Last month, government's former extremism, Tsar Lord Walney, said that the Quanto should be interrupted if it had not managed to take a grip with several high -level cases for years.

The Islamic Human Rights Commission, accused of being aligned with the Iranian regime, has been monitored since 2017 for its financing model.

Another, the Islamic center for England, has seen four administrators appointed British representatives of the Iranian supreme chief of Ayatollah Khamenei, and has assets of more than 4 million.

In December, it was reported that the Dar Alhekma Trust and the Abrar Islamic Foundation had possible links with the Iranian regime and were under police investigation. They deny all the allegations of reprehensible acts but continue to enjoy a charitable status.

The charitable committee confirmed that there had been an in progress in progress on the trust of the Islamic Human Rights Commission.

The Islamic Center of England is subject to an ongoing statutory survey, while the Islamic Foundation Abrar and Dar Alhekma Trust are both subject to “regulatory compliance in progress”.