Trump's trade war degenerates while China increases reprisals on American goods





Alina Habba, the new American lawyer for the New Jersey district, said last night that she had opened an investigation into Governor Phil Murphy and the attorney general Matthew Platkin for not having cooperated with federal immigration agencies.

Habba declared in an interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News that the Murphy administration had online instructions saying to the police not to respect federal rules with regard to undocumented immigrants.

“He asked them to go against our federal rules, our decrees,” said Habba. “And unfortunately I will announce in your show this evening, Sean and I want it to be a warning for everyone that I asked my office today to open an investigation into Governor Murphy, to open an investigation into the Attorney General Platkin.”

Habba seemed to refer to a state directive that the New Jersey lawyer's freezing website indicates that “the types of voluntary assistance according to which the federal immigration authorities”.

As part of the directive, New Jersey police cannot participate in federal immigration raids, “said the site.” They cannot stop, question, stop, search or hold an individual only on real or suspected immigration status. And they cannot request an immigration status of individuals, except in rare cases when it is relevant for a specific criminal investigation.

Habba said that US prosecutor Pam Bondi and Trump clearly indicated that undocumented immigrants who are criminals should be withdrawn from the United States

“Anyone who embarks on this way, on how we do, which is not political, it is simply against crime, will be charged in the state of New Jersey for obstruction, for concealment, and I will come harshly,” she said.

The Governor's office did not immediately respond to the request for comments from NBC News on Habba's remarks. The Office of Generals of the States Prosecutor refused to comment.

