Tavleen Singh writes: Why PM Modis Leadership is necessary for the moment
April 13, 2025 08:22
April 13, 2025 at 07:12
It was at the time of chaos and turbulence that leaders needed the most to direct. The world has been thrown into chaos, troubles and dark uncertainty since Donald Trump announced that his prices and India is vulnerable, but our leaders behave as if everything was fine. The Prime Minister visited his constituency last week and, as is the case, spent a lot of time to religious rallies and to publish details on X on his spiritual experiences. So, on Mahavir Jayanti, he posted that the ideals of Bhagwan Mahavir have greatly inspired countless people, including me.
From Varanasi, the Prime Minister explained how he had the chance to be able to visit the Sankat Mochan Mandir on the birthday of Lord Hanuman. And how was Lord Vishwanath's blessings that inspired him to continue working for the development of his constituency. There were also political positions, but they related to internal questions such as the new Waqf law and the achievements of his government. Not a word of comfort on how he had set up the necessary guarantees so that the inhabitants of India are protected against economic chaos that his friend triggered the world. If there were a week in which your management was on the Prime Minister of the Test, it was the one who just passed and there was no sign. Visits to religion and constituency could surely have been able to wait another time.
Meanwhile, the head of the opposition was in Ahmedabad to attend the 84th session of the Committee of the Congress of India and, as a principal speaker of this historic meeting, made a long and passionate speech in which he tackled his favorite subjects. A caste census, reserves for lower castes beyond the 50%limit, the hardworking tragedy of workers who are not recognized, the absence of dalits, OBC and tribes at the high economic table and the capitalism of cronyism Narendra Modis. Ambani-Adani had received a monopoly on Indias Wealth, said Rahul Gandhi, and the money that should have been invested in public sector companies was now in their hands.
By the way, he approached the prices, and he did this to make fun of Modi for the way he had been disappointed by his friend. He made fun of the Prime Minister to sit quietly while Donald Trump told him about his plans to increase the rights to Indian imports. It is not clear to me what Modi could have said in the oval office or if it would have dissuaded Trump, but Rahul clearly said he thought it was possible. Wouldn't it have been more useful for him to have called the senior Congress leaders, like the man who writes the chronicle alongside it, and commanded a complete analysis of the implications for India of prices? Now it would have been the leadership that is not the case?
The opposition chief can be apologized for inconvenience because he does not direct the country during this tumultuous period. It is more difficult to excuse the Prime Minister of the breach because he was elected to direct India in good and bad times. His silence on the most important issue in the world is inexplicable. For a man who likes to make speeches and tackle great gatherings, why he never thought that it was a moment for a speech that reassured Indian investors that they had nothing to fear?
We must know how much we are prepared for global economic uncertainty that could lead to a recession. The Prime Minister likes to believe that he made so incredible reforms that he has created an atmosphere in which it is easier to do business than ever.
Obviously, he is misleading. Bureaucrats and various managers continue to go to their lives to set up obstacles on the path of those who dare to try to do business in India. Many have simply thrilled their wealth and run away to countries where it is easier to do business. According to an estimate, more than 20% of the super rich Indians left. As a person who lives in Mumbai, it saddens me to point out that almost all the other rich businessmen I know assured that he had a foot in Dubai, London or New York.
When Modi became Prime Minister, he liked to repeat that it was not the government's business to be in business, but he no longer says that. He cannot because his government continues to lead enormous companies based on the very limited commercial skills of bureaucrats. If the chaos and turbulence that Trump has triggered the world continues and the developed countries halfway as our own shift in a poverty sump, the first people to leave will be these senior officials. They may not be among the super rich India, but they are well connected to foreign universities, where they often disappear quietly in the world of the university world.
He is sad, dear Prime Minister that you have not seen through their paths and tricks. And sadder, when your leadership is the most necessary, you have been occupied with religious rituals and by meeting the needs of your constituency. We have to hope that one day, you will discover that your leadership is urgently necessary at the moment. We need to ensure that India does not face an economic ruin in the days and months to come.
