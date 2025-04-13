Kemi Badenoch forced to admit the claim of the attempt to save British steel was false

Conservative Kemi Badenoch was forced to make an embarrassing turnover after saying that Shed has negotiated an agreement to save the British steel plant Scunning.

Badenoch said yesterday that she had negotiated a modernization plan last year, but by questioning the business secretary Jonathan Reynolds, she was forced to admit that no agreement had been concluded.

She said: as a business secretary last year, I negotiated a modernization plan with British Steel to limit job losses and keep the factory on the move, in particular by introducing an electric arc oven in Teesside, similar to what I did with Port Talbot Steelworks.

Find out more: Matt Baker makes the heartbreaking eight words after driving behind the scenes

Find out more: 2 horses die in 2025 Grand National Scottish, including last year's winner, the tragedy strikes Ayr

British Steel was sold at the Chinese firm Jingye in 2019, while Boris Johnson was Prime Minister.

After announcing plans in the municipalities so that the government intervenes and maintaining the factory on the move, Mr. Reynolds said that the conservatives could now see it as an error to give this essential national asset to this company.

But he said he wanted to clarify Ms. Badenochs' complaints one day earlier.

I hope that it is unequivocal, told Mr. Reynolds to MPS.

The new government has not inherited these agreements. We could not give up this agreement because it did not exist. The first day, I was told that there had been a lack of progress to date.

-Credit: Getty Images

So, if such an agreement was negotiated in one way or another in secret, I would ask the chief of the opposition to say how much money she agreed to give Jingye for this agreement, what conditions have been imposed on him and to declare an obvious place, by building two electric arc overalls in two different places, would be more expensive than the creation of one in one place – and given the request of Jingyes, which was for Jingyes, Tax media, which was for a tax master in the taxation file in Scanthorpe.

He was then interrupted by Ms. Badenoch, which raised an order point – claiming that Mr. Reynolds' claims were in fact incorrect and a false complete declaration of the situation he inherited.

Jonathan Reynolds -Credit: Ian Vogler / Daily Mirror

Mr. Reynolds again noted the shipping case, offering Ms. Badenoch a chance to clarify her declaration.

If the head of the opposition concluded an agreement with Jingye to provoke massive job losses to Scanthorpe, transfer the jobs in a completely different place, at a higher cost than the demand that the company made us, I think it should be able to tell us.

Ms. Badenoch returned to her feet, saying: the work cannot negotiate … – but finally admitted that she had not concluded an agreement with Jingye, only that they negotiate.

She said that the agreement would have been like the one who was struck to keep the steelworks of Port Talbot in Wales, and that it would have been in place if we had not had instant elections.

But Reynolds asked again: if Jingyes' request was 1.2 billion things to build at a lower cost in one place, what was the sum of money agreed by the opposition chief when she was business secretary to build in two places? Because it was certainly not in the accounts … How much money was agreed with Jingye to close the jobs at Scanthorpe?

While Mrs. Badenoch recovered again, she was greeted by cheers and anses of work benches.

They applaud because they like it, she said.

They think that the public taking billions of liabilities is fantastic.

She then admitted that she had not, as she claimed, negotiated an agreement.

We did not finish the negotiation, so there was no amount. But that would have succeeded better than the terrible plan he had now.