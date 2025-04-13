Trump urges the congress to spend permanent summer timeExBulletin





President Trump urges Congress to adopt legislation that would make time to safeguard the permanent day which, if adopted, would end a long-standing debate on the opportunity to change the time in the United States twice a year.

The room and the Senate should “push hard for more daylight at the end of a day,” wrote the president on Friday morning on Truth Social.

“Very popular and, above all, no more clock changes, a big drawback and, for our government, a very expensive event !!!”, also wrote Trump.

Trump's latest directive follows the current efforts at the Congress to adopt a summer time, including Sunshine Protection Act, which was reintroduced to the Chamber and the Senate by the Republicans representative of Florida, Vern Buchanan and Senator Rick Scott in January. Another Republican from Florida, then-sen. Marco Rubio, had previously defended the bill, presenting it for the first time in 2018 and reintroduced it in 2021. The Senate adopted the bill in 2022, but it was never voted in the House.

Each state observes the summer time, with the exception of two Hawaii and Arizona, with the exception of the part of the Navajo nation which is in the state. American territories American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands do not change their clocks either.

Trump, who has long supported the change and tweeted in 2019 that making him permanent was “OK with me!”

“I guess people would like to have more light later, but some people want to have more light earlier because they don't want to take their children to school in the dark … Many people love it in a way. Many people love it in the other direction,” he told journalists so in the oval office.

The question was debated during an audience in the Senate on Thursday, where the republican senator Ted Cruz of Texas called for the change of clocks twice a year an “outdated and harmful practice”. Cruz also said that while changing clocks made sense at the beginning of the 20th century, progress in technology “considerably reduced the relative price of energy compared to the past”.

“When we take a closer look at the implications of the change in clocks, its impact on our economy, our health and our daily life, we can see that this practice is more than a discomfort”, Cruz, who is president of the American Senate Committee on Trade, Science and Transport. “The disruption of sleep habits and the result of fatigue can have consequences on our productivity, mental health and well-being.”

Democratic Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester from Delaware also said that the change in clocks had a negative impact on Americans and that it is time to understand this. ”

“The back and forth between summer time and standard time must change and have to stop,” she said. “We have to stop the clock. We have to find a solution and stand there.”

Although sleep experts are not worrying that time change is not good for your health, some in the medical community also say that permanent savings time may not be a good solution either.

Dr. Karin Johnson, medical director of the Baystate Regional Sleep Medicine Program, previously told NPR that a permanent level of time was more beneficial.

“The scientific and medical community really believes that it is very important for us to go to a permanent normal time, which is much more aligned on the sun in the sky and better for our health and our global well-being,” said Johnson.

