Loss of the Almas sister from high school





Jakarta –

AUFA LUQMANA's lawyer, ARIF SAHUDI, responded to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who questioned the losses suffered by the AUFA linked to the car Esemka. ARIF stressed that Afaa had been injured by Jokowi since he was in high school.

“The loss of AUFA appeared from his secondary studies,” said Arif when he was contacted on Saturday (4/4/2025).

ARIF said that AFAA had been disadvantaged because he continued not to study to open a freight transport company. He said that Afa chose the Esemka pick-up to launch his business.

“Intended a graduate did not go to university because they wanted to learn to be a freight entrepreneur, because they live behind the campus. With this intention, he certainly needs a fleet which is cheap to get a profit immediately and come across ESEMKA collection,” he said.

However, ARIF said that the ESEMKA collection car did not exist. Consequently, AUFAA was disadvantaged by the absence of the absence of the ESEMKA car.

“Without ESEMKA collection, the advantages and potential of profits are increasingly lost, it is the loss,” he said.

ARIF also asked Jokowi to study with vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka linked to business. “My suggestion is that the lawyer is there to study Mas Gibran on the advantages and losses in business,” he added.

Jokowi declaration

Previously, Jokowi's lawyer, YB Irpan, questioned the losses suffered by AUFA concerning ESEMKA cars.

“If he speaks of losses, of course, if I give an opinion, it is too premature, then who delays, he must prove it. Is it true that he is linked to the discourse that was deployed about the Esemka national car, he suddenly suffered losses,” said Irpan puts to Sumber, Banjarsari, Solo, like Detitikjateng, Friday (11/4).

IRPAN said the ESEMKA car was discussed at the age of 6. He said Jokowi had raised the idea of ​​the national car in 2012.

“Because if I look at the age of his age when the ESEMKA car must be discussed as a national car concerned is 6 years old, he is 6 years old. Because in 2006, he was born, 2012, Mr. Jokowi gave birth to the idea of ​​making sure that professional mobs can be produced en masse, removed like that,” he explained.

In addition, IRPAN said Jokowi did not know Audaa Luqmana Re A. Although he admitted, Jokowi knew that in the son of the President of the Indonesian Anti-Corruption Society (Maki), Boyamin Saiman. AUFA is the younger brother of Almas TSAQIBBIRRU Re A, plaintiff of the applicant for the age limit of the Pancalonian president and vice-president at the Constitutional Court.

“Oh, with the applicant, I don't know. So, precisely, the applicant is his son, Mr. Boyamin, Mr. Boyamin,” he said.

Previously, AUFAA Luqmana re AA sent legal action by the Solo District Court (PN). AUFAA requested compensation for a RP defect. 300 million because he couldn't buy an Esemka car.

The trial was filed online with the online registration number PN SKT-08042025051, Tuesday (8/4). AUFAA continued Jokowi for programmed Esemka as a national car while being president.

AUFAA lawyer, Sigit N Sudibyanto, said his client was the son of the Indonesian coordinator of the Anti-Corruption Community (MAKI) Boyamin Saiman. His father is known as a defender and a solo activist.

“AUFAA is a child number three MAS BOYAMIN. His younger brother Almas (TSAQIBBIRRU),” said Sigit, when he was contacted by Detikjateng, Tuesday (4/4/2025).

(Maa / idh)