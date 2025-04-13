Accessible documents clearly say that Ishrat Jahan was part of the Let and was responsible for killing Narendra Modi.

NEW DELHI: The interrogation of the role of Tahawwur Ranawhose, 64, as one of the closest friends of David Coleman Headley was established with diligence, should reveal the wider conspiracy developed by Lashkar-E-Taiba to eliminate the chief minister of Gujarat at the time, Narendra Modi, in a suicide attack.

Rana, at Headley's request, became part of the Let's conspiracy for attacks from 12/26 to 2005, which rides the period during which the commander of Headley and Lashkar Zaki-Uhman Lakhvi discussed Operation Ishrat Jahan.

Headley had been associated with Lashkar since 2000.

Three internal documents accessible by The Sunday tutor Clearly say that Ishrat Jahan was part of the Lashkar-E-Taiba and was responsible for killing Narendra Modi.

A document is part of the interrogation that Nia has made of Headley. The second is a legal document shared by a main member of the United States Embassy published in 2010, Indian agencies citing the September 2009 interrogation of Headley by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The third is a document shared by the Intelligence Office at the Central Inquiry Bureau in February 2013.

The three documents said the same thing: Ishrat Jahan was part of Lashkar and was responsible for murdering Narendra Modi.

In fact, the IB document also revealed that a Pakistan-based Lashkar terrorist, Mehmood Basra, who was arrested by Jammu-et-Cachemire police long after Jahan's meeting, had revealed that Babar @ Abdul Adnan was part of the module that had Jahan. Bassra told the police that he had identified Babar of television visuals which had been shown on June 15, 2004, after Jahan's meeting with three others.

The Sunday tutor was the first to report in June 2013 that Headley had told American investigators that Ishrat Jahan was part of the Lashkar-E-Taiba.

As revealed in The Sunday tutor Report of February 2016, the ministers of Manmohan tried to involve Modi in the ISHRAT case, a major conspiracy involving some ministers serving the UNITED Progressive Alliance (II) and a very senior Congress leader was drawn up in 2009 to involve Narendra Modi and the Minister of the Home of Gujarat, then Gujarat, Amit Shah in the case of Jahan.

Tahawwur Rana, who has remained closely associated with the Headley and Lashkar agents, is probably aware of the identity of domestic players, if necessary, which could have played a role to play in the intrigue of assassination against Modi, who finally failed.

Significantly, in 2009, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MHA) filed an affidavit before the High Court of Gujarat declaring that Ishrat Jahan had links with terrorist outfits. This has angry a senior leader in the Congress of a Western State, which wrote a letter to the office of the Prime Ministers during the first week of September 2009, expressing his dismay as because of the affidavit, Narendra Modi could no longer be supervised in the meeting of Ishrat Jahans.

The head of the Congress was unhappy that the Affidavit of the MHA displayed that Ishrat Jahan was a terrorist because it would weaken their story that she was not part of any terrorist group and that would not allow the accusations against Modi.

According to officers closely linked to the case and in accordance with the documentary evidence accessible by this newspaper, this plot, probably to stop the ascent of Narendra Modis on the national scene was worked up to a few months before the 2014 general elections.

One of the meetings to discuss how to involve Narendra Modi in the Ishrat case took place in the residence of a Union's office in the first week of October 2013 in New Delhi. During this meeting at least three ministers of the Union, the political leader who had written the letter to the PMO, and a very old CBI officer were present.

At this meeting, one of the Union's ministers asked the CBI officer to torture the officers of the intelligence office so that they admit that the contributions that Ishrat Jahan was a member of Lashkar, was false and was generated on the orders of Narendra Modis.

It is relevant to note that the Prime Minister at the time, Manmohan Singh, had strongly advised, on several occasions, that the intelligence office should not be used for political purposes. Even two ministers of the house, who came to different periods, tried to keep the IB out of this political conspiracy.