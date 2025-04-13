UFC 314: President Trump will be present in Miami





Trump enters UFC 314

President Donald Trump returned to the octagon on Saturday to take UFC 314 in Miami with the CEO of the UFC, Dana White and others. (Credit: Pool)

Miami president Donald Trump went to a noisy crowd in the Kaseya center in Miami at the UFC 314 on Saturday evening.

Trump had a entourage, who included his granddaughter Kai Trump and the CEO of the UFC, Dana White, with him while the crowd shouted when they saw him go towards the center of the arena to greet part of his administration.

Among these members of the administration were the political advisor of the DOGE, Elon Musk, who was seen by descending the Air Force One earlier on Saturday, the director of the FBI, Kash Patel, Secretary of Health and Social Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Director of national intelligence TULSI Gabbard and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

President Donald Trump will be present at UFC 314 in Miami on Saturday. (Evan Vucci / AP)

“Is there someone else who has an appointment other than a fighter?” UFC commentator Joe Rogan said Trump was going out with music and everything.

Fans were also heard by singing “USA”, to which Trump reacted with a big pump. The arena also excited “YMCA”, the song Trump used several times during its campaign track last year, and the crowd became crazy when they showed it on the big screen.

Trump spoke to journalists on the Air Force One, where he revealed who he thought he was the biggest winner in Miami.

Trump embodies what an American, Dana White of the UFC says

“You have a lot of good fights,” said Trump. “Who will win? Dana White. Dana White will win.”

Of course, White is not that of the octagon, but the CEO of the UFC, which gathered another large combat card.

The CEO of the UFC, Dana White, talks to President -elected Donald Trump on the edge of the UFC 309 in Madison Square Garden, on November 16, 2024, in New York. (Images of Brad Penner-Imagn)

White has also been a fervent supporter of Trump over the years, including appearances on the campaign of the campaign and speech during several gatherings.

Before its inauguration in January, White congratulated Trump calling him the embodiment of “what an American”.

“Think of all the things that President Trump had to go through to come back here. All the powerful forces that tried to shoot him: the consumer media, the partisan prosecutors, the murderers. It is absolutely crazy what this man went through. And only President Trump could have fought through all these obstacles, all the attacks and even get out of the winner,” said White at the time.

“He embodies what an American is. We are the most difficult and most resistant people on earth and nothing can stop us when we are one.”

White has also commented in the past how strong the reaction is when Trump comes out at UFC events.

“When you think of hunting debraying, whenever a fighter goes to the [octagon]I mean, the two most important people who actually shake the arena are President Trump and Conor McGregor, “White told TMZ Sports in November.

President -elected Donald Trump examines at the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024, in New York. (Photo of Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

The last one arrived in November at Madison Square Garden in New York (MSG). It was more than a week after defeating former vice-president Kamala Harris in the presidential election, and thunderous applause rained, when he entered the MSG for the UFC 309.

Trump will look at the UFC 314S card, which is a co-printing event, featuring Michael Chandler against Paddy Pimbett in the light division, while Alexander Volkanovski Combatra Diego lopes in featherweight.

