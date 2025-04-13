Erdogan Türkiye Lambast Israel for having undergone stability in Syria while Tel Aviv beats its neighbor Firstpost





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan criticized Israel for having undermined stability in neighboring Syria, saying that Ankara would not allow Syria to be trained in a new “vortex of instability” Learn more

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoan criticized Israel for having undermined stability in Syria when he called the Jewish nation during a diplomatic forum. The anger of the Turkish chief came a few days after the two countries had talks to defuse a growing conflict between them on Syrian soil. Turkey will not allow Syria to be trained in a new vortex of instability, Erdoan told participants in Antalya Diplomacy Forum on the South Turkish coast, accusing Israel of having tried to undermine the revolution of December 8, on the insurrection which overthrew the former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad after decades. We are in close dialogue and in common understanding with all the influential actors in the region, in particular Trump and Putin, concerning the preservation of Syrian integrity and territorial stability, he added. Some of the eminent participants of the Diplomat Forum included the Russian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, and Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, who met Erdoan on the sidelines of the conference in Antalya. Brass tensions between Israel and Turkey During his speech, Erdogan reiterated that Ankara is making efforts to raise world sanctions against Syria. While meeting the acting chief of Syria, Erdogan told Sharaa that Turkey welcomes the fact that those who want chaos in Syria to happen does not give itself the opportunity. However, it is relevant to note that tensions between Turkey and Israel have developed considerably since the fall of the Assad regime. Earlier this month, Israeli forces marked three military bases across Syria with air strikes. In the meantime,Reutersreported that the Turkish military teams had drawn up the main airport in Hama province as well as the T4 and Palmyra air bases in Homs, evaluating the slopes, hangars and infrastructure to see if the forces and military equipment could be deployed. Ankara is involved in the Syrian territories as part of a joint defense pact planned between Turkey and Syria. In the midst of all this, the Minister of Defense Israel Katz qualified the air strikes a clear message and a warning for the future. According to The goalkeeper, Israel has glued military sites in Syria hundreds of times since Assad fled to Moscow four months ago. During these strikes, such Aviv destroyed assets, including missile systems and air defenses, which the transitional government in Damascus had hoped to inherit. Meanwhile, Turkish officials have established rapid links with Damascus, while negotiating a reported defense pact that could see Turkish forces using Syrian airspace and establishing bases on the ground. Israel, on the other hand, moves to extend its old occupation of the decades of the Golan Heights in a buffer area designated after the departure of Assads. Assad had Russia as a protector in the second half of the Syrian civil war. If Turkey enters and begins to install air defense systems or introduce jets into Syrian airspace, this considerably limits Israel freedom of action, Aron Lund, analyst at the New York Thinktank Century International said The guardian. For Turkey, the problem is not only Israel opposing their military presence, but doing things which, by conception or by default, weaken or prevent the emergence of a functional government in Syria, as saying that the new Sharaa government cannot have strengths south of Damascus, he advanced. With agency entries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/turkeys-erdogan-lambasts-israel-for-undermining-stability-in-syria-as-tel-aviv-pounds-its-neighbour-13879496.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos