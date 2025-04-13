



Imran Khan has always impressed the public with its performance. He made the knot with Avantika Malik in 2011, and three years later, in 2014, the couple welcomed their daughter, Imara. However, over time, their relationship encountered difficulties, which finally led to their separation in 2019. In a recent interview, the actor opened on the challenges that led to their separation and shared that “we did not support or support each other to be the healthiest version of ourselves”.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Imran Khan thought about her marriage spent with Avantika Malik. He would have shared that he had entered the relationship with a very young age, at only 19, with sincere intentions.

However, he explained that in long -term relationships that start in life early, some interpersonal models are often established according to his adolescent.

As individuals grow, these models may not evolve accordingly. Imran suggested that, in their case, he and Avantika may not have sufficiently supported or autonomized to become the healthiest versions of themselves.

Khan expressed that he had developed a deeply close and transparent link with his daughter, which he had always hoped to feed.

He said it was important for him to create a space where his daughter feels safe and supported, knowing that he is still there for her. He also underlined her desire for her to feel comfortable speaking openly with him, without any fear of being judged.

Delhi's belly acquired that his daughter opened to him about his emotions for quiet moments at bedtime, which he described as a safe and intimate space.

He recalled that in these few minutes before sleeping when the lights are low, she often confides in her most intimate feelings. He admitted to feel deeply moved and overwhelmed by the confidence she places him during these conversations, calling such really invaluable moments.

The actor is currently in touch with Lekha Washington. The couple is frequently spotted together, often making the headlines for their strong chemistry and affectionate moments. They recently made a rare public appearance in the city, attracting attention with their sweet public display of affection.

