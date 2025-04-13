While waiting for the leadership of Prabowo – Pena Kedai

[***]

[***]Some people see that President Prabowo has not really been a number 1 person in this country. The black shadow of Joko Widodo covered the aura with his leadership. Is this point of view really? How to read it.

[***]At the end of April 2024, a few days after the Constitutional Court established Prabowo (and its partner Gibran Widodo) was legitimate as a winner of the 2024 presidential election, I asked Sohib who had just returned from the Pak Prabowo residence in the Kertanegara region to put convictions.

[***]How much is the gratitude of Prabowo to Joko Widodo?

[***]Kertanegara believes that it is not necessary to thank Jokowi, replied my friend.

[***]What is the reason? I fish.

[***]According to them, Jokowi only returned the stolen crown of Prabowo in 2019, my friend who was a great merchant and a successful politician explained the attitude of Kertanegara.

[***]Even if I am with a joke, saying to Kertanegara, what Jokowi returned is a crown stolen from the Anius.

[***]But still, the declaration does not need to be grateful to make the most fundamental foundation from my point of view of this General Kopasus.

[***]On the right, Prabowo is not a religious family. But as an indonessian who put Yme's divinity as the first precepts (pancasila), I believe that Prabowo believes that each mounted scale was determined by Allah Swt.

[***]It is therefore certainly impossible that a soldier of Saptamargais thanked humans for his honor as head of state / head of the Republic of Indonesia who now carries.

[***]Lha, Indonesian independence is carried out for sweat, tears and blood of thousands of difficulties, in the Constitution (Constitution of 1945) is declared a blessing of the grace of all-powerful God

[***]Transition adjustment

[***]The attitude of not feeling the need to thank humans (Joko Widodo), as well as the message of the big boss of Gus hard that Prabowo is the most sincere leader who always makes me believe that the Indonesian people already have a new leader who, to God, is not brutal in the management of the government's wheel as the previous leader.

[***]But why does it look so frightened by Joko Widodo so that the cabinet he formed was dominated Homo Soloensis? asked for a number of treatments civil society who can't wait to change. Change now!

[***]My answer, only Prabowo knows what kind of Joko Widodo creature is, so only he also understands how to neutralize his influence in the government he controls for two periods!

[***]Of course, I also explain that in the change of power, there is always a period of adjustment, there is a transition period. How long it depends on the cycle, the situation and the condition.

[***]SJKARNO was only effective in the president after July 5, 1959. It took 14 years since his 1945 name.

[***]Suharto, who controlled the Republic of Indonesia since the Super Semar (March 11, 1966, signed by President Sukarno), is really a number 1 in this country since the 1971 elections. This is why this process in politics is often called Crawling Courts.

[***]Indeed, BJ Habia and Gus Dur (KH Abdurrahman Wahid), the 3rd and 4th president can immediately start from the first day. This happens because the situation itself is indeed a transitional situation. Of the authoritarian regime (new order) in the era of democracy (post-reform).

[***]Although Habia and Gus hard have been brief in the government, due to political disorders such as nipples, the history recorded precisely during this period occurred, in particular in terms of democracy, transparency of governance and respect for humanity.

[***]Megawati who took the rest of the reign of Gus hard, even until the end of his mandate continued in transition, has never reached the highest point. This is why during the 2004 presidential election can be easily defeated by Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono alias Sby.

[***]Sby is three money. Almost throughout the decision for two periods, continued to make adjustments. Welcome almost all existing political forces. This is why Professor Dr. Renald Kasali, professor of FEUI compared Sby with Gus Dur.

[***]In Kompas Daily, the founder of this change house wrote like this: only two years at the Power (1999-2001), President Abdurrahman Wahid has made 10 modifications. Conversely, almost 10 years of head (2004-2014), President Sby only deployed two changes.

[***]In addition, Joko Widodo, the 7th president of Indonesia, took about two years to be separated from the hegemony of the PDIP Ketum Megawati, the controller of the political parties which led him to the power of power. It was not until recent years that his authority Joko Widodo has dared to install frontal resistance.

[***]Shorten the transition time

[***]Since Prabowo was the previous Minister of Defense of the regime, which means that the holder of at least 30% of political power as an actor, God wants, could shorten the period of adjustment, the transition period to an effective leader.

[***]Do not forget too, Prabowo would be a strategist (war). In the war, to paralyze the enemy, the first thing to do is to destroy the source of logistics.

[***]The United States is quite bombing Nagasaki and Hiroshima, two cities in the war equipment industry, to paralyze Japan during the Second World War.

[***]So what do Prabowo do? The paralysis of online games of chance controlled by the Komdigi ministry (D / H Kominfo), stealing the fuel mafia and it is also said that the service station network which is not recorded in Pertama, mafia import (food) and others which are considered as sources of logistics of the previous diet.

[***]The most surprising is the threat of Prabowo in his inauguration speech on October 20, 2024 in Senayan. He threatened the pope's class corrupter to return the money. And he will continue to be prosecuted, even if he fled to Antarctica in the South Pole.

[***]Who is the pope's class corrupter threatened by Prabowo? We only discovered two months later, when the OCRP (Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project) on December 31, 2024 announced the finalist Person of the year The most corrupt world leader. One of the finalists of Indonesia!

[***]From this note, it makes sense and hope that an independent human being Muhammad declared that Didu who is proclaimed on social networks, that on April 20 will emerge a new president. Minjam The Old School Advertising Language: This is the new president, it is only the president!

[***]Daeng said that Didu is indeed the courageous south of Sulawesi (Bugis). Some deny. Said that Didu is not the only one. But the problem is that I have never encountered a more daring bugis than Daeng Didu.

[***]But are not mistaken, what Daeng Didu meant on April 20 was born the new president, Pak Prabowo. Because on April 20, 2025, the Prabowo presidency was even 6 months.

[***]According to calculations, 6 months it was more than sufficient for Prabowo to provide adjustments and transitions to effective leadership. Especially the support of the circle civil societyIf size is a group that wants to continue Joko Widodo with a variant of false diplomas and the KKN (children) family continues to grow. More moving.

[***]The strongest indicator can be seen as soon as the members of the cabinet are replaced who, hopefully, take place in the near future.

[***]Blanket

[***]According to various notes that can be collected, Prabowo suffered long before becoming Danjen Kopasus and Pangkostrad, was obsessed with the possibility of improving the fate of this nation. For this reason, he must be a national leader, becoming president.

[***]Now, after having passed a long trip, along the path full of wounds, God finally allowed him to arrive at the top of power. Become President of the Republic of Indonesia.

[***]Well, is it possible that Prabowo wants to be just a president of the doll? Or worse than that, so an old president doll? Wallahu a'lam bishawab.

