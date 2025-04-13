Imran Khan opens with the divorce of ex-wife Avantika, says he married “very young”: “We do not support …” “





Last update: April 13, 2025, 07:59 Ist

The nephew of Aamir Khan and the popular Bollywood actor of the 2000s, Imran Khan, opened his marriage spent with Avantika Malik, saying that it did not evolve healthy.

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik were married in 2011.

Imran Khan was a popular Bollywood actor in the 2000s and was once considered the next great thing in the industry. While many actors of his time kept their private relations, Imran distinguished himself by marrying his longtime girlfriend Avantika during her rush years. However, their marriage ended after a while. In a recent interview, Imran has shared that since the start of their relationship when they were adolescents, many of their habits and ways of interacting have remained the same and did not grow with them. He explained that when they separated, he had already started to focus on his mental health.

Addressing Filmfare, he said that he had entered the 19 -year relationship, with good intentions. But over time, the relationship has not changed in a healthy way. I entered this relationship when I was very young. I was 19, and in good faith and good intention. But as is sometimes the case with these types of long-term relationships, especially when you start at a very young age, a large part of the interpersonal dynamics and models take place in the way you were as adolescent and as you grow, perhaps, I think that all of these did not grow and did not evolve and in a way, we did not support or may not support of ourselves. “”

Imran also talked about his relationship with his 10 -year -old daughter and said they share a very close link. He said he wanted her to feel safe, supported and capable of talking to her about anything without being afraid of judgment. My daughter and I have established an extremely narrow and open relationship, which I really wanted to develop and develop my relationship in this way. I wanted her to have a feeling of comfort and security, to have the feeling that I am there for her, I brought her back, but also the feeling that she should feel easy and open to speak to me without fear of judgment, “he said.

Imran said there were moments with his daughter who means a lot for him. At bedtime, when it's calm, she tells him about her feelings. She told me about emotional parts of herself. At night, when you put them in bed and the lights are sieved, you have these 5 to 10 minutes of her safe and intimate space where she will tell me about feelings in her heart and sometimes I was so overwhelmed by the idea, by the fact that she shares this with me. It's invaluable, “she said.

Imran Khan is now in a relationship with Lekha Washington. Imran Khan and Avantika Malik got married in 2011. After eight years of marriage, they decided to separate in 2019.

Imran Khan new films open on the divorce of ex-wife Avantika, says he married “very young”: “We did not support …”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/movies/imran-khan-opens-up-on-divorce-from-ex-wife-avantika-says-he-married-very-young-we-were-not-supporting-ws-l-9297019.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos