Lahore:

The chief minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, forcefully defended the right to education of each child while proposing to form an educational policy, teaching strategies and measures to promote education with mutual cooperation.

She approached the fourth edition of the Antalya 2025 diplomacy forum, delivering a powerful speech focused on education reforms, the empowerment of women and world unity.

“Each child should enter school, stay at school and succeed,” said the Minister -in -Chief in his historical speech entitled “The revolutionary power of education” at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025.

She added: “The vision of the friends of education is to promote a diplomacy worthy for the well-being of people, not the state.”

The chief minister invited the best Turkish universities to establish campuses in Punjab and said: “Turkish institutions should establish the best centers for young people in Punjab.”

She added: “The mutual partnership with Turkiye and the exchange program will lay the foundations for a bright future.”

She pointed out: “We want a future that not only Pakistan, but also the future generations of Turkiye, could be proud.”

The chief minister of Punjab said: “Collectively, we can do everything that seems difficult individually.”

She added: “Design the Anatolian diplomacy forum under the direction of the Turkish First Lady is a welcome development.”

She underlined: “The Anatolian diplomacy forum is a successful model of women's leadership. Together, we can solve all the problems.”

She noted: “Successful also echoes in other countries. I am chief minister in the largest province in Pakistan”.

She said: “Revolutionary reforms are the foundation of our education policy.”

She added: “Education, justice, dignity and equal opportunities for women and children are our top priority.”

She pointed out: “I want a unique governance style in Punjab which is effective from all points of view.”

The chief minister said: “Social injustices deprive children of the right to explore their full potential”.

She added: “Education is not only a department but an expression of hope.” She pointed out: “We started school reforms. The triple Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Triple Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif laid a solid base for development and reforms in Punjab.”

She said: “The brilliant achievements of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in the fields of education, health, infrastructure and social development are a lighthouse of light for me.”

She added: “As a chief minister, I was not only confronted with the improvement of buildings in educational establishments, but also the challenge of changing traditional thought.”

She pointed out: “Changing technology and education require effective educational reforms. By the grace of Almighty Allah, school education reforms began in Punjab in a historical way. The aim of educational reforms in Punjab is not only literacy but also freedom of learning and a brilliant future.”

She underlined: “I directly supervise educational reforms to make them effective. More than 4,000 primary schools in the province are improved elementary. The purpose of elementary upgrading of primary schools is the continuation of children's education after the fifth year.”

She said: “Digital learning rooms are created in 6,000 schools to combine technology and education. Blackboard time, chalk and Duster is over, now Punjab students will learn science and technology via digital screens.”

She added: “I consider myself not only the chief minister of Punjab but also the ambassador of education. I consider myself a mother of each student in Punjab in particular for the education of girls.”

She underlined: “My mission is to eradicate poverty; no child should be left for sex; rear areas or social barriers.”

The Minister-in-Chief of Madame noted: “The school nutrition program is underway to combat malnutrition in students, in particular girls in remote districts and sub-services of Punjab.”

She said: “Students are the most affected by the problem of malnutrition. It pleases me that children who are poorly fed in the schools of Punjab receive milk packs daily.”

She added: “Education reforms are not limited to the study program or to educational documents, but the teacher's qualifications are also important. After years, the regular recruitment of teachers is launched in Punjab. 30,000 new teachers are recruited in Punjab only on the basis of merit and with complete transparency.” She reported: “A permanent institution was established for teacher training and the preparation of the study program. The emphasis is placed on teacher training and program development to align them with the educational objectives of the new century.”

She said: “The center and axis of educational reforms in Punjab are only students. A learning model is introduced by keeping in mind the individual needs of each student. The work is done on an educational platform according to the capacity of each student using artificial intelligence.”

She added: “An internet city named according to the construction of her father.

She told the story of two Punjab students who personally affected her. She said: “Nida's letter from a village in Kasur, depending on her desire to acquire knowledge, inspired me to start the” Honiturious) scholarship program “.

She added: “Nida and her young husband were unable to bear educational expenses, but they continued to dream of education. Nida, during the reception of the Honahar scholarship, was the first girl of her family to reach university. The meritorious scholarship program was established for 50,000 workers and that 50% of Punjab scholarships acquire students.

She said: “Girls are not only students but also future leaders, scientists and manufacturers of the nation.” She deplored: “Akram's father from Southern Punjab had to sell his only source of income to pay the fees for a semester because Mohammad Akram's father had no money to pay the costs for the second semester.”

She underlined: “Thanks to the Merit Stock Exchange, students like Akram can continue their studies. The 2,000 students who received the merit scholarships are those who were deprived of the shadow of the kindness of their father, and the parents of 91 children are not alive.”

She noted: “The meritorious scholarship is not only a statistic, but there are unimaginable painful stories behind it. Each child does not only come in class to study, but also brings sorrows of life and dreams. These stories of merit scholarships that affect the bottom of merit.

The chief minister of Madame said: “Education can give us strength, pride, hope and the foundation of a brilliant future. Education is the greatest force that establishes social equality.”

She added: “The challenges we face are not limited to the borders, but we think of Palestinian mothers who are looking for their children under the rubble. We must also think of the Afghan girls and the Sudanese refugees who are deprived of schools. Prejudice chains, Kashmiri children who have violated the law and a humanity.”

She underlined: “Turkiye provided a precious opportunity to reflect on the education of children. The first Turkish lady, Eiman Erdogan, is convinced of children through worthy diplomacy.”

She swore: “The inhabitants of Punjab and I repeat our moral support for children and women in difficulty. We will be the voice of helpless classes in the corridors of power and in the streets. The Diplomacy Forum in Anatolia does not only carry the burden of performance but also the weight of history.”

Turkish President

The chief minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif Metif, met the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the First Lady Emine Emine Erdogan ducts each visit to Antalya, Turkey, Turkey.

President Erdogan warmly welcomed the chief minister and thanked him for having participated in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025, Express News reported.

He agreed on the health of his father Nawaz Sharif and expressed his best wishes.

Maryam Nawaz transmitted a message of good will from his father and thanked the Turkish president for extending the invitation to attend the forum.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz also held a special meeting with the First Lady of Turkey, Emine Erdogan. The two leaders discussed questions of mutual interest and exchanged messages of good will.