Politics
Many are the mode of false proof of transfer with AI, it is the advice of a cyber expert
Kompas.com – Social media periods are animated by fraud fraud mode using artificial intelligence (AI).
One of the information is shared by an Instagram account @crea ***** Wednesday (9/4/2025).
In the download, there is a screenshot when a citizen gives a tutorial on the false proof of transfer using ChatGTP.
Although he can still be recognized, a less alert person can be fooled by proof of the transfer.
“”The more danger there is, the more danger it can be. This modelan receipt given by WM just by my *** can still be modified by AI (even if it seems really concentrated), in particular Plain Led modelan“Written screenshot.
So, how can we recognize and anticipate the fraud mode of fraud?
Read also: Fraud SMS BCA SMS with crowded problem that orders customers to click on the link
Cybersecurity expert Vaksin.com Alfons Tanujaya said that the fraud mode using proof of transfer was actually done a lot, both using AI and without AI.
“So, without just AI, the threat of fraud mode with proof of curved transfer was widespread, and with Skills edition The basis of infringement of proof of transfer can be carried out, “he told Kompas.comThursday (4/4/2025).
“It's just that, if you use AI, it becomes easier and faster. This is the difference,” he added.
For this reason, according to Alfons, what must be anticipated is in fact not a threat to AI, but the threat of infringement of sliding transfers or other evidence, whether by using an AI or not.
Read also: Donald Trump import the magnitude of the projectors' price, called similar to the calculation of the AI
He explained, anticipating the mode of fraud by falsifying proof of transfer, in fact quite easy, namely by the accounts always with checks.
By checking the transfer, the owner of the account may know if there is money or not.
In addition, he called on the public not to easily believe in proof of transfer, if they have not verified the change in the account.
“Always check Proof of direct transaction on our account and do not believe any evidence received without confirmation, “said Alfons.
“If there are people who are transferred to our account, then make the proof, first check our account if the money has entered. If you have entered, then believe it. If you have not entered, do not believe it, if for example,” wait “for a while,” he continued.
However, if in a few minutes until no money is going in the account, it could be a mode of fraud.
Read also: The Instagram account Unpad Haltipted, the victims of fraud reporting on the campus
Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kompas.com/tren/read/2025/04/12/100000565/ramai-soal-modus-penipuan-bukti-transfer-palsu-dengan-ai-ini-saran-pakar
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New breast cancer pill accepted for NHS
- Myanmar is an earthquake: 5.5 degrees hitting the earthquake near Meiktila, one of the largest final tremors since March 28 TEMBLOR | World news
- Antalya airport in Trkiye ends the expansion
- Comedian has fun in Trump's Trade War Brag
- Xi Jinping goes to Southeast Asia in the middle of the tariff war with us
- Action-on-the football fan day planned for April 26 in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
- From a motorcycle taxi driver to a prosperous businessman, it is the figure of Crazy Rich Kalimantan
- Baisakhi di lakh-lakh vadhaiyaan, say aas TT player Manika Batra and Indian Hockey's star couple Mander-Odita
- Myanmar shook the size of the last 5.6 earthquake amid the recovery efforts still underway – the world news
- The steel crisis has made the UK business secretary look like an innocent abroad | John CRACE
- Castellanos Blazes Trail for Spanish Hockey
- US Judge allows Columbia graduate to deport Mahalmoud Khalil BBC News