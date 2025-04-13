Many are the mode of false proof of transfer with AI, it is the advice of a cyber expert

Kompas.com – Social media periods are animated by fraud fraud mode using artificial intelligence (AI).

One of the information is shared by an Instagram account @crea ***** Wednesday (9/4/2025).

In the download, there is a screenshot when a citizen gives a tutorial on the false proof of transfer using ChatGTP.

Although he can still be recognized, a less alert person can be fooled by proof of the transfer.

“”The more danger there is, the more danger it can be. This modelan receipt given by WM just by my *** can still be modified by AI (even if it seems really concentrated), in particular Plain Led modelan“Written screenshot.

So, how can we recognize and anticipate the fraud mode of fraud?

Read also: Fraud SMS BCA SMS with crowded problem that orders customers to click on the link





Cybersecurity expert Vaksin.com Alfons Tanujaya said that the fraud mode using proof of transfer was actually done a lot, both using AI and without AI.

“So, without just AI, the threat of fraud mode with proof of curved transfer was widespread, and with Skills edition The basis of infringement of proof of transfer can be carried out, “he told Kompas.comThursday (4/4/2025).

“It's just that, if you use AI, it becomes easier and faster. This is the difference,” he added.

For this reason, according to Alfons, what must be anticipated is in fact not a threat to AI, but the threat of infringement of sliding transfers or other evidence, whether by using an AI or not.

Read also: Donald Trump import the magnitude of the projectors' price, called similar to the calculation of the AI

He explained, anticipating the mode of fraud by falsifying proof of transfer, in fact quite easy, namely by the accounts always with checks.

By checking the transfer, the owner of the account may know if there is money or not.

In addition, he called on the public not to easily believe in proof of transfer, if they have not verified the change in the account.

“Always check Proof of direct transaction on our account and do not believe any evidence received without confirmation, “said Alfons.

“If there are people who are transferred to our account, then make the proof, first check our account if the money has entered. If you have entered, then believe it. If you have not entered, do not believe it, if for example,” wait “for a while,” he continued.

However, if in a few minutes until no money is going in the account, it could be a mode of fraud.

Read also: The Instagram account Unpad Haltipted, the victims of fraud reporting on the campus



Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.

