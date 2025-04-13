From a motorcycle taxi driver to a prosperous businessman, it is the figure of Crazy Rich Kalimantan











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The name Haji Isam or Andi Syamsudin Arsyad is known as one of the great conglomerates of Indonesia. Behind its success, there is a long and difficult journey from below. Born in Batuci, southern Kalimantan in 1977 of a migrant family from Bone, South Sulawesi, Haji Isam had felt the bitterness of life. His father, Andi Arsyad, was a tobacco trader who emigrated south of the Kalimantan. The Hajj Islam then started its trip to work as a motorcycle taxi driver, a heavy equipment operator, to a wooden transport truck driver. The door of the business world was opened when he met a local coal minors, Johan Maulana in 2001. According to the advice of Johan, Haji Isam learned the insufficient mining and the start of his own business was finally two years later. “In 2003, Mr. Johan lent me Capital to rent heavy equipment,” said Haji Isam. Tempo. Thanks to the CV Jhonlin Baratama flag, he became a mining entrepreneur at PT Arutmin Indonesia, who is part of PT Bumi Resources TBK belonging to the Bakrie family. As business develops, CV Jhong Baratama has turned into PT Jhong Baratama, which now produces up to 400 thousand tonnes of coal per month with a turnover of around 40 billion rupees. The activity of the Hajj of Isam continues to expand. He founded Jhonlin Air Transport for the flight company which operates two Fokker and two helicopters, and Jhonlin Marine which managed 16 coal barges. In the agro-industry sector, he developed Jhongi Agromandiri for oil palm plantations and Jhonlin Agro Raya TBK which manages the Biodiesel factory with a value of 2 billions of rupees. Not only that, Haji Isam also has a commercial relationship with President MPR Bambang SOESATYO (BAMSOET) via PT KODECO TIMBER, which holds the forestry permit of industrial planting (HTI) and forest concession duties (HPH). “I am friends with Haji Isam and I was launched together since 2003,” said Bamsoet. Kodeco would have reported illegal coal mines and, thereafter, the Jhong group entered the region. The expansion of Isam's pilgrimage has also spread to the sugar industry. At the end of 2020, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the Haji Isam sugar factory in Bombana Regency, Southeast Sulawesi, which was managed by PT Prima Alam Gemilang, a subsidiary of the Jhonglin group. Jokowi said the investment to open sugar cane plantations and the integrated sugar plant was a courage that should be appreciated. “It is a courage. The courage to open an investment and business in this place. This is what we have to appreciate,” said Jokowi at the time. Now, it is not only the name of Haji Isam who often exceeds, his child who is still very young is also the title of the news because he could be a commissioner even if he is only 20 years old. (Luc / Luke) Watch the video below: Video: the fate of coal when the price drops – plan an increase in royalties

