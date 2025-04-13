Xi Jinping goes to Southeast Asia in the middle of the tariff war with us





While China is confronted in the United States for a punitive trade war, it is under pressure to consolidate its friendships in the world, starting with its neighbors in Southeast Asia. But his relationships are complicated. The chief of Chinas, Xi Jinping, will test these links this week as he visits Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia in the hope of judging the effect of huge prices imposed by President Trump on Chinese exports to the United States. XI is likely to throw China as a reliable global partner unlike the unpredictable United States of President Trump, whose booming prices have turned the financial markets and confusing governments. During his stay in Vietnam, for example, Mr. XI should supervise the signature of around 40 agreements, including agreements that would advance plans for Vietnam to accept Chinese loans for a part of a railway of $ 8.3 billion connecting northern Vietnam with China. But his visit also indicates a diplomatic striking rope that countries like Vietnam and Malaysia must walk while the Nations of Southeast Asia are trying to negotiate with the Trump administration for a suspended prices.

Mr. Xis Tour will start in Vietnam on Monday, followed by a three -day visit to Malaysia, ending the week in Cambodia. Trade Over the past decade, Beijing has embarked on a huge push to extend its economic and political influence through Southeast Asia. China is now the most important trading partner in the regions. High officials, including Mr. XI, travel there regularly. China is a major market for Vietnams agricultural products, while Vietnam imports China raw materials for many factories stimulating exports. Between 60 and 90% of raw materials for Vietnamese clothes that go to the American market come from China. Trade, a complicated question, is likely to go beyond the agenda. Caught between American prices and the risks of goods from Chinas flooding local economies, Southeast Asia is with limited options.

Since Trump imposed prices on Chinese products during his first mandate, these countries have been alternative routes for these goods to reach the United States. It made Vietnam and Cambodia a target for Mr. Trumps Raide Tariffaires that he took a break for 90 days.

These countries will also worry about the fact that, following the prices that Mr. Trump, has maintained on Chinese products, a cheap Chinese product overabundance, excluded from the American market, could rather move to Southeast Asia and submerge economies. Xi will want to know more about how other countries could react to the American-Chinese trade war. He will also want to strengthen links in case frictions occur, said Ja Ian Chong, professor of political science at the National University of Singapore. There is the very real potential that RPC goods will begin to flow into these areas and questions about overcapacity, the potential Chinese spill would recover, he said, referring to the People's Republic of China. So he had to repair these relationships. Sonal Varma, Asia’s chief economist to Japan's exclusion from Nomura, said local savings would likely introduce measures to prevent China from emptying its property in local economies. Each country is now trying to protect its domestic lawn, she said.

Balance China with the United States While seeking Chinese opportunities, Southeast Asian leaders may also need to avoid appearing too close. There are fears among some Vietnamese officials, for example, that the very publicized nature of Mr. Xis Trip, as well as the language emphasizing the partnerships of China, could make Vietnam more difficult to win a long -term suspended from Mr. Trumps. Vietnam is surely welcoming XIS's visit to minimize its economic pain, said Khang Vu, a academic invited to the Boston College political science department. But he will have to avoid creating the impression that Vietnam will turn with China while negotiating a reduction in prices with the Trump administration. The Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, defended the relationship of the regions with China during a recent gathering of its officials. China is a very important actor that we cannot ignore and yes, some countries have problems with this, he said at the meeting. We continue to navigate in the best possible way, to ensure peace, security and obtain most of the benefits in terms of economy and investment.

Safety and territorial disputes Beijing has also funded the reconstruction of a large naval base in Cambodia, giving the Chinese army access to one of the most vital sea routes. During his stay in Malaysia, Mr. Xi should offer his support to existing agreements to build rail links and ports in the country.

Zunaira Saiieed Contribution of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Ya narin from Phnom Penh, Cambodia and Alexandra Stevenson from Hong Kong.

