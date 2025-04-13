'Snl' Upoofs 'The White Lotus' with Donald Trump Twist





Forget the white lotus, it's now the white potus.

After the final of season three of season three of Mike White, Created Show last Sunday, Saturday Night Live decided to browse the successful show HBO, but with a president Donald Trump Twist.

The pre-paved sketch (below) begins with Chloé Fineman depicting Melania Trump, but with the character of Victoria Ratliff (the character of Parker Posey on the White Lotus) Accent Southern. “Hun? Donald, are you preparing? Good morning? Land in Donald, it's your wife, Melania. Are you doing well? She asks her husband. However, Trump of James Austin Johnson, who apparently plays the role of Jason Isaacs Timothy Ratliff, clearly has his mind on something else.

As for the rest of the memorable ratliff – or should I say that Trump – a family, which is in the grip of financial problems throughout season three, Mikey Day depicts Donald Trump Jr. (Patrick Schwarzenegger's Saxon), the former Castmember SNL Alex Moffat makes an Eric Trump appearance (Sam NivoLa's Lochn) and Scarlett Johasson A surprise appearance (Sam Nivola's Lochlan) and Scarlet-Thohansson Piper).

“We are so lucky that America will always be a rich and powerful nation. I mean, can you imagine how horrible it would be if America lost all its money and no one in the world respected us more? ” Melania de Fineman says at the dinner table, just as Austin Trump obtains a text with the title of an article that is read as follows: “Trump triggers the global recession.”

“You would never let our economy go into pieces. Well, hun? ” Add Melania de Fineman.

Host Jon Hamm also portrays Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who played the role of Rick (Walton Goggins), while Sarah Sherman plays Chelsea and Lizzo by Aimee Lou Wood plays Belinda by Natasha Rothwell. “These old white guys Trump are trying to ruin my life,” said the singer. “Oh my god, there are $ 5 million in my bank account. It was 20 million dollars last week.”

Don's Don Jr. ends up having a shocking sex scene similar to that of Saxon in the white lotus; However, instead of the incest scenario of season three, he becomes intimate with Tiger Woods by Kenan Thompson, who is currently going out with the ex-wife of Don Jr.

SNL could not forget several key figures from the current administration of Trump. In the sketch, Heidi Gardner also embodies Kristi Noem, American secretary of internal security, while Ashley Padilla represents the American prosecutor Pam Bondi and Marcello Hernández embodies the American Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

