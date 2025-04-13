Exclusive: Imran Khan speaks of keeping its distance from the industry





Imran Khan recently joined the editor -in -chief of Filmfare, Jiteh Pillaai, for an honest conversation as part of In the Ring with Filmfare. Speaking of his time in the industry, Imran has thought about the evolution of the dynamics of professional relationships. Some people, he said, have remained colleagues despite friendly interactions, while others – in particular some directors – have been returned to real friends who have stood next to him over the years. Speaking of that, he shared: “I moved away a little. By working, sometimes you form very close links with some people, some people are your colleagues first and you are friendly with them, but they do not become solid friends. These people who have become friends who were and continue to be there, are many directors.

See also: Exclusive: Imran Khan opens up to be compared to Ranbir Kapoor at the start of his career

Imran was also frank on the pressure of comparison during his rush years, especially with regard to his contemporaries. He said, “Ranbir is a good actor. Whoever was my peer and contemporary at that time, I had the feeling of not being able to measure myself.

He also looked at the start of his acting trip. Imran made his debut in 2008 with Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na, directed by Abbas Tyrewala. Before that, the public had already seen him as a child actor in the films of his uncle Aamir Khan like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. But it was Jaane you … who really gave him his own place in the industry.

In The Ring With Filmfare continues to bring out the most personal and not filtered side of celebrities, offering fans a deeper link with the stars they admire.

See also: Imran Khan talks about gas lighting in the trailer for the new Podcast by Ira Khan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.filmfare.com/news/bollywood/exclusive-imran-khan-talks-about-keeping-his-distance-from-the-industry-72923.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos