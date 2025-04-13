Donald Trump revealed his weak point in his dispute with Lder Chins, Xi Jinping

The president Donald Trump This did not seem to worry about when their world rates caused falls in the scholarships and eliminated slopes of slopes in wealth.

Rest assured, he said to the Americans. But the afternoon of Wednesday 9 years, He retired to the financial turbulenceIn particular with the high summit of revenues from government titles, which could shake up the dominant position of DLAR and the basis of the American economy.

By suspending certain prices for 90 days for dozens of past, he also gave in to his main rival, LDER CHINS Xi Jinpingwith whom he crushes a chicken game This is likely to separate the two largest economies in the world and transform the world's head.

XI learned that his opponent has a weak point.

By suspending certain prices for 90 days, Trump also gave way to his main rival, Lder Chins Xi Jinping.Photo: Eric Lee / NY

As reckless and relentless that Trump may seem in certain parts of the world, he faces, in Xi and China, an LDER and a state stationed with long historical research for their policies even when they translate into economic and human catastrophs.

Among the Chinese, critical and government supporters agree that the result can depend on which Ler can make his people suffer in the name of national interest.

The prices and in Sunes Economic No Pressure points for Xi Jinping, wrote Hao Qun, the novelist of the Chins who signs like Murong Xuecun, on network X. He does not care about the difficulties that prices can cause ordinary people.

Unlike Trump, XI does not communicate with public mentions through social networks, although they control them all. Everything he says and has choreographed. It is impossible to know what is going on in your head, because the public knows little about its official facade. But clues on how he can react to confrontation with Trump is in his opinion on suffering, the relationship with people from Chin and in his history as 1.4 billion people.

The Chinese Internet is full of nationalist comments on the need to resist firmly and stay at the end.

Internet users shared a video of the former president Is ts tung Speaking of the Korean War: we will fight for the time they want to fight, and we will fight to win completely.

Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Relations of China, recalled a comment from the 1964 MAO, qualifying the United States of paper tiger. Believe them in their bluff, Mao told a delegation from the Parliament of the Francs visiting China. With a push, it breaks out!

Chinese president, Xi JinpingPhoto: From Han Guan / AP

Some online commentators have mentioned the Leap illustrate the capacity of the Communist party to impose austerity in difficult times. The campaign, between 1958 and 1962, aimed to quickly industrialize China. Their policies have challenged the science and the laws of nature, which led to hunger that killed dozens of people of people. While hungry people in the countryside have used cannibalism, Mao asks farmers to eat its sound of green vegetables and wild weeds. Wait a year, two years old, at three years old, and we're going to go around, he said. XI, whom some Chinese consider the successor to Mao, likes to talk about the advantages of lasting difficulties.

Born into a revolutionary family, Xi faced political turbulence and adversity from a young age. His father, vice-prime, was served when Xi was 9 years old. During the cultural revolution, the father was seriously persecuted. The 15 -year -old son was sent to a village in the Loess Planal to work as a farmer.

The seven years that I spent living and working in the field were an excellent test for me, he said in a long report from the official agency Xinhua. Whenever I encounter difficulties, I remember how, even in conditions, it's difficult at that time, I could do things. It was in 2023 and the Chinese economy was still fighting to recover from the Cavid-19 pandemic. Unemployment among young people has been dismissed. XI told young people that should learn to eat bitternessexpressing popular this means lasting difficulties. In an article made up of the State on XI expectations for the new generation, the word difficulty was mentioned 37 times.

At the beginning of 2022, it was clear that the Micron variant was too contagious to be contained, but almost all the other vaccinated countries had already reopened their savings. XI, however, insisted that China has kept its rigorous Covid Zero policy, resistant to the importation of Western vaccines. Hundreds of people of people have faced locking, various tests and licensed neighborhoods. Many lives and livelihoods have been destroyed.

During the years, XI resisted the calls of economists and the ATS of members of his government to directly offer aid to the population and stimulate consumption. In a speech in 2021, he criticized well-being, saying: once the advantages are increasing, they do not fall again.

The reality that 600 million Chinese earn less than $ 140 per Sep and benefit from the benefits of one of the main reasons why they save so much and consume little, which alters the growth of the economy.

XI ended up ending Covid Zero's policy, but did it suddenly and without appropriate vaccine. Milths were quickly infected, the elderly died and the queues were formed in the creams.

A Chronic crisis in the real estate sector It seems to finally have about the idea of ​​helping consumers, although some economists think it may have happened too late in the face of the trade war.

Low xi point

XI also has a weakness in the economy: it cannot allow the situation to be bad to the point of compromising the legitimacy of the regime. November 2022 The national demonstrations contributed to ending Covid Zero's policy. Prices threaten Chinese exports, the engine of the PAS economy. Friday 11, XI made its first public comments on the tariff war.

The development of China still depends on self-tensioning and work; Never of the charity of others, and I never feared any unfair reprimation, he said, conforms to the state media.

As the world has learned this week, Trump cannot simply ignore the financial markets or billions of billions of Wall Street and the technological industry that has supported its campaign. They looked for members of their cabinet to express their concerns. To allies Fiis, as Elon Musk And the back director Bill AckmanThey have shown a disagreement with the president's prices.

It was difficult to imagine that any Chins entrepreneur would dare to do the same or, like Musk, would have channels to express their concerns to XI, who moved away from politicians and repressed from private companies. If Trump aspires to absolute power as XI, he still has a long way to go.

On the other hand, I am followed by Chinese social networks looking for a well -known business or company that complained about the trade war. I did not find them. Ordinary people who regretted online had cut the salary or lost business due to prices were attacked by nationalist commentators and antipatritic labeled.

This is a base with which Trump cannot compete.

The submission of hegemony has never been an option for China, wrote a user of the Chinese social network Weibo on Thursday. If we managed to expel the Americans during the Korean War, we have nothing to fear with their price rod. We must answer with Iron Fist. The comment received more than 3,000 likes.

This content has been translated using artificial intelligence tools and revised by our editorial team. Learn more in our AI policy.