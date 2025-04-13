“ Saturday Night Live '' opens with Donald Trump comparing himself to the Messiah





Saturday Night Live went with an opening match on the theme of Easter, this time with Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) comparing to the son of God.

“You know, many people even call me the Messiah – because of the mess that, ah, made of the economy,” said Johnson as Trump.

“Or because of my beautiful rates – so beautiful – they worked so well that I had to stop them.”

The Riff was on Trump's partial withdrawal from a key priority of the economy – coverage rate – after bond markets reported that the US economy was about to fall from a cliff. The stock market has been embittered when Trump has paused them, but the shares have again dropped concern about the 145% tariffs on the commercial partner Clé China.

The sketch opened with Mikey Day as Jesus, recreating the scene of the Bible in which Christ visits the temple and is rabid to see money changers transrtiting business in his walls.

“It won't stay. I'm going to get rid of this place with all his money,” said Jesus.

Then Trump entered.

“Do you remember someone?” Said Trump. “I also got rid of money last week, but instead of a temple, I made a whole country.”

It was the second consecutive week that the program usurped Trump's price, while Johnson appeared in the opener last week to satiate the deployment of the president of the new policy.

At that time, the markets had already taken a nose. This week, Trump and his team insisted that they would not back up prices. But on Wednesday, the president did it, announcing on Truth Social that there would be a 90 -day break. But concerns remain about an prolonged trade war with China. Earlier in the day came the news that iPhones and other IT products would be exempt from politics.

“We had to stop,” said Trump de Johnson. “But now everything is back exactly as it was, minus a few billions of dollars and a historic transfer of wealth of the middle class to my friends.”

The sketch also made fun of the embrace of Trump's religion.

“Today is the first day of Passover for our Jewish friends, and we call it Passover because it is when we pass just above the small kosher section in the grocery store. We go directly to these Easter candies. Poisons in a pot? No thank you, I want a look. ”

He added: “We love Easter. We love the rabbit. We like to hunt eggs – like everyone is in the grocery store right now, because they cost a billion dollars.

“We are looking forward to Easter mass, certainly,” he continued. “Easter mass is still excited, right?” You know, it's sad. Some people only go to church to Christmas and Easter. Not me. I will not go on the days either. “

Johnson broke the fourth wall of the sketch, when he pointed out Emil Wakim, standing by day, and said, “He thinks he should play Jesus. He told everyone behind the scenes: “ You know, the real Jesus would have looked like me. IRL.

