Donald Trump's dance event at the UFC becomes viral, fans say that America is back





US President Donald Trump received a great welcome on Sunday when he arrived at the UFC 314 event in Miami in Florida.

President Donald Trump arrives in front of the UFC 314 at Kaseya Center, Miami Florida, United States, April 12, 2025. Reuters / Nathan Howard (Reuters)

The republican chief was welcomed by his supporters in the midst of the songs of the United States. The White House posted on X “

In a viral video, which HT cannot check independently, Trump saw his dance movements to his supporters during the UFC event.

An X user commented: “Signature dance as president”.

Does he drag people with the color of his tie? A user named @ffafamily published.

“Such a television. It looks like America is back! Thank you Trump for being” Golden Age of America! “An X user named @jacobcolemorby published.

Trump was accompanied by several members of his administrative team and his White House, including the Secretary of Health and Social Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the director of the FBI Kash Patel, the national intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard and the communication aid of the White House Steven Cheung and Taylor Budowich.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and American senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also joined Trump for UFC 314, added an AP report.

Trump entered the arena with the president of the UFC, Dana White, with whom he has been close for decades. He was also accompanied by his granddaughter, Kai Trump, Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter.

Trump a longtime UFC fan

The republican leader is a longtime fan of the UFC and a sport enthusiast, who has frequently attended major fights.

The combat of mixed martial arts at Miamis Kaseya Center was the first visit to Trump's UFC since he took office in January, and he came for weeks after Trump attended the golf tournament Liv sponsored by Saudi in his golf club in Miami.

In another nod to his sporting enthusiasm, Trump also attended the Super Bowl and Daytona 500 since he took office. He attended Cageside during a UFC championship fight in New York last November, shortly after winning the 2024 elections.

His narrow affiliation with the UFC helped stimulate his presidential campaign in 2024 among young male voters before the November elections, where he promoted hypermalic tones a signature of the campaign, added the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/donald-trumps-dance-at-ufc-event-goes-viral-fans-say-america-is-back-again-101744514325407.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos