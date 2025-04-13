Politics
The visit of the state of President XI marks the first step in the links of M'SIA-China
Kuala Lumpur: It will certainly be the most publicized visit to the country by a foreign head of state when Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Malaysia next week, as part of his first visit to visit this year.
His visit, from April 15 to 17, arrived at a time when Malaysia assumed the president of the association of 10 members of the Nations of Southeast Asia (ASEAN), with a series of meetings aligned until the end of the year.
Chinese leaders stop in Malaysia, in addition to Cambodia and Vietnam, will be a boost to the Anase because it means the importance of the group.
China has retained its position as the largest trading partner in Aseans since 2009, trade having two that has been doubled since 2010.
For Malaysia, Xis Visit is a solid after celebrations of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Malaysia and China last year, marking an important step in bilateral friendship.
In fact, China and the Malaysian world have a long history of interaction, in particular in trade and cultural exchanges dating back to the 13th century through Melakasultate with China.
The government of the Ming dynasty even sent the legendary admiral Zheng Heto Melakaat at least five times.
The Malacca Strait was a Crucial China Maritime Canal, like Melakafacilié a large part of Chinese trade, and today there remains a vital path.
Quick advance until 2025 – XIS's visit comes 12 years after his previous arrival in 2013, marking an important step in Chinese -Malais relations.
Without a doubt, his visit is ready to be a pivotal moment in Malaysia-Chinoise relations, bearing significant geopolitical and geopolitical implications.
XI will meet His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, king of Malaysia, and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.
The Chinas national news agency, Xinhua, has reported that Xi and Anwar will hold talks, saying that “China is looking forward to taking the visit to further strengthen political and security cooperation between the two countries, deepen the alignment of development strategies and improve cultural exchanges.
Without a doubt, this will be an opportunity for the two nations to reaffirm mutual commitments and explore new paths for collaboration.
Although this visit was organized long before the American president, Donald, prevailed over the taxation of world prices, he underlines the intention of Chinas to strengthen links with the nations of Southeast Asia. Malaysia, as an important trading partner, benefits from increased cooperation in fields such as infrastructure development, digital economy and renewable energies.
In the Anase, XIS's visit is well timed to deliberate on regional cooperation and the challenges addressed, in particular on the strengthening of Asean-China relations. It will also offer opportunities for discussion on trade, security and regional stability.
On the trade, the visit should invigorate the belt and road initiative projects in Malaysia, in particular the rail link of the East Coast and the initiative “Two Pays, Twin Parks. These projects aim to improve connectivity and economic integration between the two nations.
Bilateral trade between China and Malaysia reached a record of US $ 212.05 billion in 2024.
The arrivals of Chinese tourists in Malaysia have increased by 136.5% by three million of three million so far this year, indicating a strong preference to go to Malaysia, which is stimulated by the policy without a visa of 30 days.
Malaysia has set an ambitious target to attract five million Chinese visitors annually, and hopefully, Xis's visit, it is more and more tourism because it will put Malaysia on Chinese radar.
More than 300 China journalists and international press agencies asked for accreditation to cover the historic visit.
Kuala Lumpur is anxious to welcome President Xi Jinping. TO WELCOME! – Named
> Datuk Series Wong Chun Wai, a veteran journalist, is the president of Named.
