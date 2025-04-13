Protesters call for the release of Imran – Journal





Mohmand: The local chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI) organized a demonstration on Saturday at Mian Mandi Bazaar of Mohmand Tribal District, demanding the release of the founder of Party, Imran Khan and other detained workers.

Protesters also raised slogans against Israeli atrocities. The demonstration was approached by MNA Sajid Khan Mohmand, the president of Lower Mohmand, Naveed Ahmad, Fakhr-i-Alam Mohmand, Tajbar Khan, Qari Raheem Shah, Maulana Amirullah Junaidi, Malik Jehanzeb Khan Mohmand and others.

They declared that false cases had been recorded against the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, at the request of the establishment. They illegally imprisoned the federal government Imran Khan and its party workers.

They said that Imran Khan was fighting for the supremacy of the Constitution, the real democracy and the rights of people. They claimed that none of the cases against him was proven and that all the allegations against him were baseless and politically motivated.

Despite all the attempts to break the party, they said, the love of people for Imran Khan and PTI increased. They also condemned the Israeli aggression in Palestine and the murder of innocent civilians.

They urged Muslim counties to seriously take Israeli military actions, provide full financial and humanitarian support to Palestinians and announce a complete boycott of Israeli products.

Posted in Dawn, April 13, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/amp/1903822 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos