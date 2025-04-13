Ruth Sunderland: The proud Steelmen, like the generations of my family, boast, they built the world. If we learn the good lessons from this debacle, we can start again

I have already said it and I repeat: Donald Trump is sometimes right.

The American president has an idiosyncratic understanding of the economy, to say it with tact, but when he declared in 2018: “If you do not have steel, you have no countries”, he was right.

The irony is that the 25% prices of Trump was another blow to the besieged industry of the United Kingdom.

His problems reached a crescendo this weekend when the deputies were brought back to the Parliament for an emergency session to decide the fate of the scunning steelworks.

The deputy for reform Richard Tice another man with whom I do not often agree was to strike when he said that our steel industry was a “disaster”, and that it was both the work and the conservative “negligence” which had brought us to this point. Like him, I see no other option than his immediate nationalization.

The steel is in my blood and my bones. My father, my grandfather, uncles and cousins ​​were proud of Teesside Steelmen. The fortune of the industry was played in our family and has shaped our whole life.

Dad has been one of the last people to leave the head of Wrightson, who made bridges found in the world, when she closed in the late 1980s.

My cousin Andrew followed his father Malcolm in Redcar's steelworks when he left school and lost his job ten years ago when the Thai owners closed it.

The threat of this fate is now looming on the 2,700 workers in Scanthorpe and, unfortunately, I am not surprised.

At the time of British Steel's 2019 sale in Jingye, a Chinese conglomerate, I warned that the agreement only offered False Hope.

There is no pleasure in seeing my disaster prophecies come true.

The takeover was agitated in the midst of Boris Johnson's electoral campaign in 2019.

Another for conservatives, he avoided the loss of thousands of jobs in a riding of the red wall.

Then, I recommended that the government should at least try to protect the interests of the United Kingdom by keeping a part of gold and sitting on the board of directors. The predatory agreement has received a green light without guaranteeing such.

Johnson's government seemed to take the nominal value when Li Ganpo, the former communist party officials who became president of Jingye, turned on the mouth of the mouth.

He promised to “create a splendid future” with an open checkbook for investment words which now seem as cold as the high stoves without bailout.

Politicians made their eyes on the fact that the Chinese had helped to avoid our industry by pour cheap steel into the world markets.

They would not admit what looked at them in front: that British Steel would be a Trojan horse for China, which allows him to access our know-how and our skills, with the possibility of throwing the factory and the workers.

And this has therefore proven, leaving the government other choice than nationalizing British steel, which is undoubtedly the last thing that Chancellor Rachel Reeves wants to do at this stage.

The country's finances are on a knife edge and the tax burden has already been at its highest level since the consequences of the Second World War.

The loading of the national assessment with an open responsibility to maintain the steel industry is an unappetizing perspective.

SCUTHORPE savings, however, goes beyond profitability issues. It is too important to fail, just as banks were in financial crisis.

Great Britain cannot be the only member of the G7 unable to produce his own steel.

Unfortunately, our industry has been the victim of poor and unscrupulous property for decades.

Before Jingye, British Steel belonged to the investment company Graybull Capital, which bought the company in 2016 for 1 and whose management was widely criticized.

The producers were also hampered by Net Zero Mania. The Aciériques pay here almost 50% more for electricity than those of France and Germany and call on the government to set a price ceiling.

Steel has also been stigmatized by cultural contempt for industry.

It was fashionable among the well-peculiar elite to mark steel as dirty, basic and useless in a modern high-tech economy that they consider it as a rather regrettable activity that takes place in the poorest cities far from their London jewelry lairs.

Several years ago, I was interviewed for a job where two of the men of the panel laughed at the idea that the steel industry was worth it to be saved, and for me for daring to discuss the opposite.

It is not a question of sentimentality or of bringing back to a mythical lost industrial past.

If we do not have the ability to make our own steel, we cannot hope to keep this country safe, and even less prosperous, in an increasingly threatening world.

Nationalization is not a path that I defended normally, but when there is a national emergency, which is, then is the reasonable option.

The workforce undoubtedly hopes that it is a short-term solution and who wishes to find a buyer or at least a trading partner.

Ministers should be aware, however, that the worst possible result at this stage is another horrible owner.

All the new scavengers that knock on the door must be given in the short term.

Naturally, at this stage, the emphasis is placed on financial decline. But that's not the whole story.

This is not all the cost that there is also a huge opportunity.

The government recognizes this and publishes a steel strategy earlier this year. We need steel for our defense industry, green energy infrastructure, for new rail lines and we can do it here, instead of importing it from abroad.

Ed Miliband, in his zeal for Net Zero, should note that amounts of huge quantities of steel will be necessary if we want to move on to energy -respecting energy sources, including a new nuclear.

The offshore wind will need 25 million tonnes of steel by 2050, which is a potential market of 21 billion for British producers. The government, now and in the future, can play a big role in this field by adopting a “Buy British” approach to supply.

The industry itself becomes greener with the use of new steel manufacturing techniques. The United Kingdom has a chance to take the lead on this subject, but that will not happen if we lose our capacity.

He will probably surprise a lot to learn that the steel industry still employs 34,000 people and supports 40,000 others in the supply chain.

Admittedly, it is a fraction of the figures that operate in steel in the years of glory, but they are well -paid jobs in relatively poor communities.

There is a very heavy human and economic assessment because my family knows only too well when they are lost.

If we can make UK Steel again very well, this will give the country a framework of highly qualified and precious workers, not only of the ovens to operate but in advanced research and development.

The teessiders like to boast that we have built the world with our steel, beams of the churchill war rooms in Canary Wharf and Sydney Harbor Bridge.

It is simply possible, if we learn the good lessons from this debacle, that we could redo it.