PM Modi, the leaders pay tribute to Jallianwala Bagh “Martyrs” on the occasion of the 105th anniversary
In an article on X, PM Modi wrote: “We pay tribute to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh. The future generations will always remember their indomitable mind. It was indeed a dark chapter in the history of our nation. Their sacrifice has become a major turning point in the struggle of freedom of India.”
Several other leaders also remembered the victims and the impact of the brutal massacre, which took place on April 13, 1919during British colonial domination.
The Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, wrote: “The massacre of Jallianwala Bagh is a dark chapter of the struggle of freedom of India which rocked the whole country. The anger which appeared among the compatriots because of the cruelty of British domination, which had reached the summum of inhumanity, transformed the movement of freedom into a masses.”
The Minister of Union, Dharmendra Pradhan, also paid tribute, declaring: “Tribute to the innocent martyrs of the Massacre of Jallianwala Bagh. India will remain liable for them forever.
“May the sacrifice of courageous men, women and children inspire us to protect our sovereignty, inclusiveness and our freedom,” he added.
The Minister of External Affairs, the Minister of External Affairs, Jaishankar, also displayed his tribute on X: “Tribute to the martyrs of the Massacre of Jallianwala Bagh. Their determination, their courage and their sacrifice for our freedoms will never be forgotten.”
The massacre of Jallianwala Bagh, which took place on April 13, 1919, remains one of the darkest chapters in the colonial history of India. According to the Ministry of Culture, the massacre marked a turning point in the struggle of freedom of India and remembers as a symbol of courage and resistance.
The massacre occurred in Amritsar, Punjab, where thousands of people gathered in Jallianwala Bagh during the Baisakhi festival. The rally was also to protest peacefully against the Rowlatt law and demand the release of the leaders of Dr Satyapal and Dr. Saifuddin Kitchlew.
The British officer Brigadier General Reginald Dyer, without issuing a warning, ordered his troops to shoot the unarmed crowd. According to the Ministry of Culture, “1,650 rounds have been dismissed. The dismissal only stopped after the ammunition was exhausted.” While official British files have killed the number of people at 291, Indian leaders like Madan Mohan Malviya estimated more than 500 people.
According to the Ministry of Culture, the general of Brigadier Dyer showed no remorse for his actions during the Massacre of Jallianwala Bagh.
In his testimony to the Hunter Commission, he posted an “shameless attitude” when it was asked for the consequences of the dismissal.
As quoted by the ministry, he was questioned: “After the dismissal, did you take action to take care of the injured?” To which Dyer replied: “No, certainly not. It was not my job. Hospitals were open, and they should have been there.”
The Ministry of Culture also stresses how General Dyer's actions during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre were quickly recognized and approved by the colonial authorities.
According to the official archives, “SIR” Michael O'Dwyer, then Lieutenant-Governor of the Punjab province, sent a direct message to Dyer by declaring: “Your action is correct. Lieutenant-Governor approves ”.
The brutality of the act led Rabindranath Tagore to give up his chivalry. Udham Singh then murdered Dwyer, the former Lieutenant-Governor of the Punjab province, who had supported the action.
According to the Ministry of Culture, “Jallianwala Bagh is a symbol of struggle and sacrifice and continues to instill patriotism among young (Indians)”.
A memorial was created by the government of India in 1951 in Jallianwala Bagh to commemorate the minds of Indian revolutionaries and people who lost their lives in the brutal massacre.
The memorial, according to the ministry, is a symbol of struggle and sacrifice and continues to instill patriotism among young people.
In March 2019, the Yaad-E-Jallian museum was inaugurated, presenting an authentic story of the massacre. (Ani)
