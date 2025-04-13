President Donald Trump has snubs the television star for the handshake as he embraces Joe Rogan during the UFC 314 explosive entry





The President of the United States, Donald Trump, made a line line for Joe Rogan during his UFC skating tonight and ignored a beloved television star.

President Trump is present at UFC 314 in Miami alongside the Dana White promotional boss this evening, and was eager to kiss Rogan as quickly as possible when he arrived at Cageside. He welcomed a number of celebrities and dignitaries on the way to the cage, but missed a major name in a large bluff.

Despite a few unpopular weeks with the American public, President Trump was incredibly welcomed by the Florida crowd, probably lots of voters who helped him recover the White House in November. And he made the headlines without even saying a word on his way to the event.

Donald Trump Snobs The Hollywood Star Cheryl Hines while he is Been for Joe Rogan at the UFC 314

Just at the end of the preliminaries of the UFC 314, President Donald Trump went to his cage headquarters in the center of Kaseya. He was flanked by his family, secret services and of course the boss of the UFC, Dana White, and spent time shaking the hands of fans, celebrities and civil servants during his walk.

The boss of Barstool, Dave Portnoy, was one of those who were warmly welcomed by the president, as well as his close friend Robert F Kennedy Jr. However, it was not so enthusiastic to shake hands with the woman Kennedys; Fiden your enthusiasm Cheryl Hines.

He obviously made an effort to go to Joe Rogan, whom he attributes to help him win the elections with a long appearance in the Podcast last year. The couple shared an embrace, before Trump went to the legendary Daniel Cormier who also comments.

Dana White details friendship with Donald Trump after the friendship of the years

Dana White and Donald Trump have been close friends for years, going back to UFCs to debate events in his Atlantic City casinos. Even when Trump faced MMA when he got involved in Elite XC, the pair has remained friends and the rest to date.

Take one of the greatest fighters of all time, Trumpis number one, White said about the president during an appearance on Fox News last year. He is the most resilient human being I have ever met in my life.

Photo of Win McNamee / Getty Images

Loyalty is really important to me. And he was a very good friend for me. And it's a big fan of fighting, you know. And that is not only to say, oh, the UFC has become popular, structed but whatever.

Trump was the guy who contacted us when we couldn't get places and brought us to Taj. We made our first two shows there. And when you think about it, then Thetrumpbrand here, the UFC brand here, it presented itself for the first fight and stayed until the last fight for the two events.

Hes the guy who reached me all my career when good things happen and said, hey, congratulations. I always knew you were going to do it.

