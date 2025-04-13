Politics
Morning briefing: April 12, 2025
Istanbul
Here is an overview of all the news you need to start on Saturday, including NATO partners forming an “Warfare Electromagnetic” coalition to support Ukraine; The Israeli army, academic personalities calling for the stop of the Gaza War, and the number of deaths in Gaza approaches 60,000.
NATO partners form the coalition of “electromagnetic war” to support Ukraine
Several NATO partners have formed a coalition to support Ukraine in the capacities of “electromagnetic war”, according to the German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.
Pistorius has announced that Germany and its allies would strengthen Ukraine's support in response to current Russian attacks.
“As you know, we help Ukraine develop military capacities not only for the present but also for the post-war period,” Pistorius told journalists in Brussels before a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.
He noted that allies and partners have already formed eight capacity coalitions to support Ukraine in various fields, including artillery, armored vehicles and anti -missile defense.
“Germany has now formed a ninth coalition, with 10 partners joining to date. This coalition focuses on electromagnetic war-an increasingly important area which includes securing our own communications, recognition, disruption of enemy communications and defense against drones,” he said.
The Israeli army, academic figures call for the stop of the Gaza War to release the captives
Thousands of Israeli military and academic personalities have joined a petition calling at the end of the war in Gaza and the liberation of captives, the Israeli media reported.
The petition was signed by 2,000 academics, 100 military doctors and hundreds of reservists, according to reports from radio and Israeli army canals 12 and 13.
The letter has not been officially published and is still organized by the professionals involved, reports.
The Israeli army radio has noted that most signatories are currently active in the reserve service, and more doctors should connect in the coming days.
Gaza's death toll exceeds 50,900 after Israel killed 26 additional Palestinians
The latest Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip have killed at least 26 more Palestinians, taking stock of death in his genocidal war since October 2023 at 50,912, the Palestine Ministry of Health said.
A statement said that 106 others injured were taken to hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of injured in the assault at 115,981.
The victims are always trapped under the rubble and on the roads, with rescuers unable to reach them, he added.
Brief news
– The Diplomacy Forum Antalya (ADF), which was held for the fourth time in the Turkish city of the same name under the patronage of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and organized by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, officially started with world leaders.
– An American immigration judge ruled that the pro-Palestinian activist of the University of Columbia, Mahmoud Khalil, a legal permanent resident and holder of the green card, can be expelled under a rarely used federal law, citing problems of foreign policy, according to the media.
-The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) warned that nearly 400,000 people had been moved through the Gaza Strip since the collapse of a January cease-fire agreement.
– The British Secretary of Defense announced a new military aid package of 350 million pounds Sterling ($ 460 million) for Ukraine, calling 2025 a critical year in the war and urging others to strengthen their support.
– The Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, said that the reconstruction of confidence between Russia and the United States will take time, citing the opposition of various actors to improved links.
– The Israeli army has re -asserted urgent evacuation warnings to residents of seven districts in eastern Gaza City, threatening strikes in these regions.
– Germany reiterated its appeal to a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear program before the next American talks from Iran to Oman.
– Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of strengthening American-Türkiye relations during a speech at the Antalya diplomacy forum.
– The UN has confirmed that the Humanitarian Affairs Coordination Office (OCHA) will reduce its 20% global workforce due to a funding deficit.
– The Parliament of Finland unanimously approved a law prohibiting sales of goods to non -resident Russian citizens, with the aim of strengthening national security, local media reported.
– China has promised 1 billion yuan ($ 137 million) of emergency humanitarian aid in Myanmar, after a 7.7 devastating earthquake that struck on March 28, Chinese officials announced.
Company and economy
“ Will no longer be careful '' at Trump prices, says China after increasing the samples from American imports to 125%
Reporting a break, China said it would “no longer lend” to trade measures by the Trump administration after having increased prices on all American imports to 125%, state media reported.
“China will raise the additional prices … 84%, from April 12,” said the Customs Tariff Commission of the Council of State.
“Since there is no longer any possibility of accepting the market for American goods exported to China as part of the current rate levels, if the American part continues later to impose prices on Chinese products exported to the United States, the Chinese part will pay no attention to it,” he added.
The tariff war initiated by US President Donald Trump has shaken the world markets. He increased rates on Chinese products to 145%, saying Beijing “abused” business practices with the United States.
The US dollar index sinks to 3 years in the middle of the tariff crisis, Gold Hits High High
The US dollar index plunged into a figure at three years of 99.014 while the aggressive trade policies of US President Donald Trump has strengthened recession in the country.
The US dollar index fell 1.36% to 99.49 from 1336 GMT on Friday.
The index has decreased by more than 8% since the start of the year.
The index, which is used to measure the value of the dollar compared to the euro, the Swiss franc, the Japanese yen, the Canadian dollar, the British pound and the Swedish Krona, have highly dropped in Trump prices and degenerating tensions with China, economic uncertainties have increased economic uncertainty.
The Anadolu agency's website contains only part of the reports offered to subscribers of the AA News radio system (HAS) and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/world/morning-briefing-april-12-2025/3535907
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trumps Retribution sends a scary message to dissidents
- Kerala woman who offered the PM Modi Krishna Painting reserved for filming at the Guruvayur temple
- We did not support or stimulated …
- XI terrains in China in Southeast Asia while Trump Tarifier
- Lcndlsoe Ping Pong Peddle Bag, Dog Surfing on a SurfboAD table Tennis Racket Cover Case: Amazon.co.uk: Sport & Outdoors
- Science says 5 healthy gut foods that everyone should eat
- Today's earthquake lives: 5 earthquake 4 Asian countries – India, Myanmar, Indonesia and Tajikistan feel horror trembling
- Trump finally greets RFK JR's wife, Cheryl Hines, after having snubbed her at UFC 314 | Watch
- Western Michigan Hockey wins his first national championship in program history with a 6-2 victory at Boston University
- Imran Khan shares the uncle, Aamir's film, “Hindustani Raja” is problematic, “uncomfortable to watch.
- Pawan Kalyan thanked Prime Minister Modi for his right help after his son's incident in Singapore
- 'Let me end': Legislators throw over Elon Musk and Doger's cuts