Morning briefing: April 12, 2025

Istanbul

NATO partners form the coalition of “electromagnetic war” to support Ukraine

Several NATO partners have formed a coalition to support Ukraine in the capacities of “electromagnetic war”, according to the German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Pistorius has announced that Germany and its allies would strengthen Ukraine's support in response to current Russian attacks.

“As you know, we help Ukraine develop military capacities not only for the present but also for the post-war period,” Pistorius told journalists in Brussels before a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

He noted that allies and partners have already formed eight capacity coalitions to support Ukraine in various fields, including artillery, armored vehicles and anti -missile defense.

“Germany has now formed a ninth coalition, with 10 partners joining to date. This coalition focuses on electromagnetic war-an increasingly important area which includes securing our own communications, recognition, disruption of enemy communications and defense against drones,” he said.

The Israeli army, academic figures call for the stop of the Gaza War to release the captives

Thousands of Israeli military and academic personalities have joined a petition calling at the end of the war in Gaza and the liberation of captives, the Israeli media reported.

The petition was signed by 2,000 academics, 100 military doctors and hundreds of reservists, according to reports from radio and Israeli army canals 12 and 13.

The letter has not been officially published and is still organized by the professionals involved, reports.

The Israeli army radio has noted that most signatories are currently active in the reserve service, and more doctors should connect in the coming days.

Gaza's death toll exceeds 50,900 after Israel killed 26 additional Palestinians

The latest Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip have killed at least 26 more Palestinians, taking stock of death in his genocidal war since October 2023 at 50,912, the Palestine Ministry of Health said.

A statement said that 106 others injured were taken to hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of injured in the assault at 115,981.

The victims are always trapped under the rubble and on the roads, with rescuers unable to reach them, he added.

Brief news

– The Diplomacy Forum Antalya (ADF), which was held for the fourth time in the Turkish city of the same name under the patronage of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and organized by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, officially started with world leaders.

– An American immigration judge ruled that the pro-Palestinian activist of the University of Columbia, Mahmoud Khalil, a legal permanent resident and holder of the green card, can be expelled under a rarely used federal law, citing problems of foreign policy, according to the media.

-The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) warned that nearly 400,000 people had been moved through the Gaza Strip since the collapse of a January cease-fire agreement.

– The British Secretary of Defense announced a new military aid package of 350 million pounds Sterling ($ 460 million) for Ukraine, calling 2025 a critical year in the war and urging others to strengthen their support.

– The Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, said that the reconstruction of confidence between Russia and the United States will take time, citing the opposition of various actors to improved links.

– The Israeli army has re -asserted urgent evacuation warnings to residents of seven districts in eastern Gaza City, threatening strikes in these regions.

– Germany reiterated its appeal to a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear program before the next American talks from Iran to Oman.

– Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of strengthening American-Türkiye relations during a speech at the Antalya diplomacy forum.

– The UN has confirmed that the Humanitarian Affairs Coordination Office (OCHA) will reduce its 20% global workforce due to a funding deficit.

– The Parliament of Finland unanimously approved a law prohibiting sales of goods to non -resident Russian citizens, with the aim of strengthening national security, local media reported.

– China has promised 1 billion yuan ($ 137 million) of emergency humanitarian aid in Myanmar, after a 7.7 devastating earthquake that struck on March 28, Chinese officials announced.

Company and economy

“ Will no longer be careful '' at Trump prices, says China after increasing the samples from American imports to 125%

Reporting a break, China said it would “no longer lend” to trade measures by the Trump administration after having increased prices on all American imports to 125%, state media reported.

“China will raise the additional prices … 84%, from April 12,” said the Customs Tariff Commission of the Council of State.

“Since there is no longer any possibility of accepting the market for American goods exported to China as part of the current rate levels, if the American part continues later to impose prices on Chinese products exported to the United States, the Chinese part will pay no attention to it,” he added.

The tariff war initiated by US President Donald Trump has shaken the world markets. He increased rates on Chinese products to 145%, saying Beijing “abused” business practices with the United States.

The US dollar index sinks to 3 years in the middle of the tariff crisis, Gold Hits High High

The US dollar index plunged into a figure at three years of 99.014 while the aggressive trade policies of US President Donald Trump has strengthened recession in the country.

The US dollar index fell 1.36% to 99.49 from 1336 GMT on Friday.

The index has decreased by more than 8% since the start of the year.

The index, which is used to measure the value of the dollar compared to the euro, the Swiss franc, the Japanese yen, the Canadian dollar, the British pound and the Swedish Krona, have highly dropped in Trump prices and degenerating tensions with China, economic uncertainties have increased economic uncertainty.

