Imran Khan reveals that he approached GF Lekha Washington during locking: it was technically illegal because

Imran Khan said he had known Lekha Washington before because they were part of the same circle of friends. However, it was during the cocovable locking that they really got closer.

Imran Khan started going out with Lekha Washington in 2020

Jaane Tuya Jaane Na actor Imran Khan recently talked about how his relationship with Lekha Washington began. He said that he and Avantika Malik had divorced in 2019. It was after a year, during the first days of the cocvid locking, that he and Lekha started to get closer. Imran said that he lived with his mother, and his daughter Imara, who had trouble managing daily life without any help during locking. It was also the moment when he and Lekha had started to chat, and she offered to help him with the grocery store and the daily tasks. Imran said that she had supported him and helped him spend the difficult period, and they got closer. He joked that he was technically illegal since during locking, people were not allowed to go out or visit someone Elsses House.

Speaking with Filmfare, said Imran Khan, we started to get closer in the first days of Covid. So I have been separated for about a year. At the beginning of 2019, it was when I separated. But this year was fundamentally radiation. I was not really a functional human being that year. At that time (2020), we went to locking, and I stayed at home with my mother and daughter Imara. “He said that even if he could seem straight and privileged, he had trouble doing the daily tasks of the house without any help, while trying to set the divorce. When Lekha and I started to discuss.

We started to chat, and because she lived in Bandra near my home, she said come, I will help you. Get out well and we will buy food for the house. She was also alone at the time. So we walk in the streets of Bandra, buying food and vegetables. Then she came home and helped me. And that's where we started to get closer. Because I felt like this person lost completely helpless and broken who did not know how to manage all of this. And she was the person who supported me, helped me to go through this kind of thing. It was therefore technically illegal because you are not supposed to go out or go to someone Elsses. But this is where I started to get closer and feel like someone here who is supporting me and helping me at a time when I'm really afraid, “shared Imran Khan.

Imran Khan was previously married to Avantika Malik. They married in 2011 and welcomed their Imara daughter in 2014. They divorced in 2019, ending their eight -year wedding.

