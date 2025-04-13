



The Thames is more than just a body of water. Its history is part of who we are, in the process of making its way through our history and our national identity as well as our cities. While driving in front of the rowers to Henley and Marlow, through the castle of Windsor, and through the heart of London alongside the rooms of the Parliament, the Tate Modern and Tower Bridge, the river, quietly reflects the history of our nation. South Bank is one of the most visited tourist destinations in Europe, many of us have felt a feeling of pride to admire its natural beauty, and of course, we meet to watch world -renowned sporting events such as boats. Thus, when wastewater spill into the Thames or in one of our rivers, it is not surprising that people are so angry. I'm angry too.

It is shocking that wastewater last year spread in the Thames along and around the road to the boats race for almost 7,000 hours, or 1,343 spills in total. It is five wastewater spills every day of the year. Thames Water treated the river like an open drain while lining their boss pockets with bonuses of several million pounds. With our new Labor government, it ends. The new London Tideway tunnel from London will reduce wastewater spills into the Thames about 95%. Since its entry into service, the tunnel has captured enough wastewater to fill the Wembley stadium five times and stopped flowing into the river. This government has established a clear course, putting water companies under difficult special measures thanks to our law on special water measures. We have prohibited unfair premiums to pollute water bosses and introduce criminal accusations of potential prison for those who violate anti-pollution laws. We have missed money from customers intended to improve infrastructure so that it can never be diverted again to pay bonuses and dividends as it happened under the Conservatives. If it is not spent as it should be, money will return to facilions to the leaders of the company or to shareholders. Supported this with the greatest investment that the water industry has ever experienced 104 billion private sector funds over the next five years. 20.5 billion things finance essential work across London and in the Thame Valley region, including maintenance and infrastructure improvements that will stop wastewater. This large amount of investment will finance modern water cleaning installations, nine new tanks and repairs long expected on our water and sewer leakage system. It's a huge step forward. But we know that we cannot stop there.

Six months ago, I asked the former deputy for the Bank of England, Sir Jon Cunliffe, to direct an examination in the root and in the branch of the water industry to discover exactly what was wrong so that we can say them. HES engaged with experts, activists and customers, and its recommendations, because of this summer, will shape new laws to reform our water industry, so that the errors of the past can never happen again. Finally, we can hope for the cleaner rivers. But this investment in our water infrastructure will also support the construction of 1.5 million new houses, 150 major infrastructure projects and the next generation of the British Gigafactories industry in data centers. The change of change work represents more than the simple fixing of a broken system. It is a question of building a stronger, cleaner and more prosperous Britain. Distributed polluters, defended faciller and ensured the future of our countries. Before last year's boats race, some of the rowers vomited due to contaminated water. Great Britain deserves better. This government has its oars in the water, we move forward and clean our rivers well for good.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/2040728/uk-rivers-polluted-dirty-water

