



Donald Trump interrupted certain prices for dozens of countries for 90 days, but because China has chosen to retaliate against the United States, the Republican President increased prices on Chinese imports to 145%. In return, China said on Friday that it increased its prices on American products at 125%. While the prices are fighting the risks of decoupling of the two largest world economies and to reverse the world economic order, many experts have said that China seems to have its hand in this trade war against the United States. China has learned lesson prices President Trump, during his first presidential mandate, decided to increase the price in China in 2018. At the time, China exports to the United States amounted to 19.8% of the country's total exports. The proportion fell to 12.8% in 2023, according to a report in the conversation. Even if China's direct export to the United States has decreased, the United States is still importing via a third country, the conversation reported. Live events According to the report of the NYT News Service, due to the current trade war, a few industries, such as Steelmaking, would benefit, while the economy as a whole would suffer.

The retailers, large and small, would be pressed by higher import prices on one side and consumers bearing inflation on the other. Farmers and other exporters are likely to be a target of reprisals for American trade partners. Car manufacturers, technology companies and other manufacturers with complex global supply chains will have trouble adapting to a rapid and uncertain negotiation system, the NYT News Service reported.

Almost all American manufacturers of any scale are based on imports to a certain extent, whether for parts or raw materials or for the equipment they use in their factories. In theory, with the right mixture of prices, subsidies and other incentives, the government could push companies to put more from their supply chains in the United States, according to the report.

But it would take time. Companies should build new factories and search for new suppliers, which in turn should develop to meet a new request. For parts and equipment that are no longer carried out at all national level, companies should rebuild the supply chains from zero. And the American workforce already has a shortage of workers in many qualified manufacturing professions. The formation of a new generation of welders, CNC mechanisms and CAD technicians would take years. Will there be a real winner in this trade war? Only time will tell us. Faq Q1. Who is President of the United States?

A1. The President of the United States is Donald Trump. Q2. Who is the supreme chief of China?

A2. The supreme chief of China is Xi Jinping.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/international/us/china-is-winning-the-tariff-induced-trade-war-against-the-u-s-reports-say-xi-jinping-holds-a-strategic-advantage-over-donald-trump-which-could-be-a-worrying-sign-for-the-president/articleshow/120239596.cms

