



President Trump, some of his members of the cabinet and his advisor Elon Musk sat down on the edge of the ring in Miami on Saturday evening during the ultimate combat championship event, a show of violence, throbbing music and encouraging excavations that the president has long admired.

This is the second UFC event to which Trump has attended since he was elected for the second time in November and the first of his presidency. Unlike the events of the wrestling world struggle, UFC matches are not staged.

Trump has been a fan of UFC fights for years. He attended a late 2019 in New York at his first presidency. And he brought the CEO of the UFC, Dana White, on stage to speak during her victory speech on the evening of the elections in 2024.

But the scene on Saturday was emblematic of a president who is increasingly embraced, cheeky and encouraging force demonstrations to carry out his program, in particular on immigration and crime.

Mr. Trump entered the Kaseya Center to the booming sounds of the song Kid Rock American Bad Ass and the supported and thunderous applause of the crowd. He was sitting next to Mr. Musk, who had brought one of his 14 children. They sat with the director of the FBI, Kash Patel; Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former senator from Florida; The Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard; And the secretary of health and social services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, actress Cheryl Hines. Senator Ted Cruz, republican of Texas.

When Mr. Trump arrived for the first time, he tried to shake hands with Kennedys; Mr. Kennedy looked in the other direction. Trump then went to the outstretched hand of Mrs. Hines, shifting his gaze before her entirely despite her appearance.

Ms. Hines raised her hand in confusion and looked at her husband. Mr. Kennedy brought Ms. Hines to say hello to Mr. Trump a few moments later, and they talked cordially, but the apparent snobs had already turned on social networks.

Trump remained for the five main card fights, which lasted up to around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

After the first two fights, the winners set the octagonal fence around the ring to scale and opened their arms to the crowd as gladiators. Trump reported them and smiled with approval. Mr. Musk republished on X, the social media site he has, video of a brutal punch launched by the Dominick Reyes, born in California, against Nikita Krylov, a Ukrainian fighter, who quickly ended their fight, the first of the night in which Mr. Trump was witness.

Mr. Reyes posed for photos with Mr. Trump outside the ring after his victory.

In the second fight, Bryce Mitchell, a fighter born in Arkansas and a vocal supporter of Mr. Trump for many years, was beaten by his opponent, Jean Silva, a Brazilian.

Earlier this year, Mitchell faced a storm of criticism, including Mr. White, after praising Adolf Hitler as a good guy who fought for his country. Mr. White called disgusting comments, but Mr. Mitchell was not punished, Mr. White citing freedom of expression as reason. He apologized later for the comments.

Since his first republican presidential campaign in 2016, Mr. Trump has incorporated part of the appearance of the struggle and the UFC in his gatherings, from reading lists to dramatic stage entries. Mr. Trumps 2024's campaign used its expansive use of its reception decades of professional struggle and UFC events as a casino owner, and adoration that many fans have for him.

Saturday evening was an overview of the cultural and pro-Trump ecosystem that helped Trump in power. Joe Rogan, the very popular Texas -based Podcaster who conducted a time with Mr. Trump at the end of the 2024 campaign, was seated near Trump.

Flying on the Air Force One for a brief flight from Palm Beach, Florida, Miami before the fight, Mr. Trump connected to attend a fight for a week of commercial fighting that sent financial markets in a spiral.

So went to combat, Trump said. We have a lot of fights worldwide, and I think we have a lot of good news to come on some of these fights, and see how it goes. But it was an interesting weekend. I think we have very good news to come on certain conflicts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/04/13/us/politics/trump-ufc-fight-reyes.html

