Politics
Pawan Kalyan thanked Prime Minister Modi for his right help after his son's incident in Singapore
The vice-minister in chief of Andhra Pradesh and the party leader Jana Sena, Pawan Kalyan, returned to Hyderabad de Singapore with his wife Anna Lezhneva and his son Mark Shankar Pawanovich, after a fire accident at Marks in Singapore. The eight -year -old boy was injured during the incident but now recovered, bringing the family a great relief.
After his return, Pawan Kalyan went to social networks to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PMO and the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore for their quick and favorable response during the difficult period.
In his post, Pawan Kalyan said he was in the tribal region of Uttarandhra who attended the Adavi Thalli Baata program when he received news from the fire. He thanked the Prime Minister for his intervene to help not only his son but also the other children affected. He praised the rapid coordination between the Indian and Singaporean authorities, which provided his family with comfort and strength during the crisis.
He also underlined the efforts of governments to improve the life of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG). He shared that under programs like PM Janman, PMGSY and MGNREGS, approximately 1,069 km of roads will be built with an investment of RS. 1,005 crores, connecting 601 tribal dwellings. This will improve transport, will stimulate tourism, provide faster medical aid and will end the struggle of people transported to Dolis due to a lack of roads.
Pawan Kalyan finished his post by again expressing his sincere thanks to Prime Minister Modi for his support for a very emotional period.
I extend my deepest gratitude to you, Prime Minister Honorable Shri @Narendramodi Ji, and @Pmoindia For the quick and favorable response during the tragic fire incident at my son Mark Shankars in Singapore. The aid provided by the Singapore authorities,
– Pawan Kalyan (@pawankalyan) April 13, 2025
