Imran Khan shares the uncle, Aamir's film, “Hindustani Raja” is problematic, “uncomfortable to watch.





The nephew of Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, has been far from the Bollywood industry for a long time. His last job was with Kangana Ranaut in Katti Batti. On the other hand, his uncle, Aamir Khan, has been in industry for four decades and has recently produced ladies Laapataa. Aamir made films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Thugs of Hindostan, Secret Superstar and Dangal, to name just a few. However, Imran believes that his filmography in the 90s did not succeed and explained how the film Raja Hindustani had problems.

Imran Khan shares not to appeal by the film by Aamir Khan, Raja Hindustani

During a recent interview with Filmfare, Imran spoke of the influence of Aamir Khan on his professional and personal life. He also shared that he was not satisfied with all the films of Aamir, in particular the 1990s. Aamir has dominated the entertainment industry for 40 years. Imran shared that he liked a lot of films by his uncle, but there were some problems. In his words:

“You know, there are some of his films from the 90s that have not aged well, and when you watch them through a modern lens, they are a bit problematic. There are moments that are very uncomfortable. Measurements.”

Imran Khan shares honest views not to like Aamir Khan's films

Imran was honest to admit that he did not like a lot of Aamir films from the 90s. He shared that the scenario was problematic although it is a success at the box office. He estimated that according to today's standard, there have been many scenes in the films that made Imran uncomfortable and inappropriate. He estimated that according to today's standards, Aamir's films in the 90s may not be relatable. For the Unversed, Dharmesh Darshan directed Raja Hindustani had Karisma Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Johnny Lever, Farida Jalal, Navneet Nishan and Mohnish Behl of Aamir.

Imran Khan attributes to Aamir Khan for shaping his career

Going forward in the interview, Imran shared that because of Aamir's advice, he was led by the great actor. Imran shared this through life, whenever he was facing a dilemma, he thought of what his Mamu would do. He may not approach him exactly the same way as him. It is interesting to note that Aimir has produced many Imran films under its production banner. Films like Delhi Belly, Jaane you yaane na were produced by Aamir. Shared imran:

“Many of our methodologies and beliefs are different, but on the basis, it has always been motivated by integrity and authenticity. Your guiding principle must come from what is morally justifiable, then in the most truthful and authentic way that we can make this story.”

What do you think of Imran Khan find Aamir Khan, Raja Hindustani problematic to watch?

