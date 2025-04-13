Trump finally greets RFK JR's wife, Cheryl Hines, after having snubbed her at UFC 314 | Watch





President Donald Trump finally praised his close ally and the secretary of health and social services Robert F Kennedy Jr, Cheryl Hines, after having first snubbed him during the UFC 314 event in Miami on Saturday. This occurs after the president was seen moving away while Hines tried to shake his hand when he entered Kaseya Center.

The American Secretary for Health and Social Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (2L), his wife the actress Cheryl Hines (L), the American president Donald Trump (R) and the American senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (AFP)

After the apparent snob, Hines was visibly surprised. She looked at her husband in confusion. Reacting to video, a social media user tweeted: no love for Trump's Cheryl Hines.

Earlier in the day, a Trump Snobbing Hines video surfaced.

Someone else saw Trump Snub Cheryl Hines Lol, said a person on X, a platform formerly known as Twitter.

Lmfao Trump has ghostly at Cheryl Hines so strong, another person laughed.

President Trump was accompanied by several of his allies, including RFK JR, the CEO of the UFC Dana White and Elon Musk, at UFC 314 at Kaseya Center in Miami. The 78 -year -old man is no stranger to the scene of mixed martial arts. He attended several events in the past. White even introduced Trump on stage the last night of the national republican convention of 2024 in July.

Trump came out on Saturday and towards his seat with “ American Bad Ass '' by Kid Rock playing in the background. He received a strong reception of the crowd. With him, several representatives of the government – the chief of the Doge Elon Musk, the director of the FBI Kash Patel, the secretary of health and social services Robert Kennedy Jr., the Senator of Texas Ted Cruz, the Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

The president was also seen by welcoming the advertiser of the UFC and podcaster Joe Rogan and the president of the sports of Barstool Dave Portnoy.

The main event on Saturday is between the Australian Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes of Brazil. Michael Chandler and Paddy the Baddy Pimblett will also compete in the octagon.

The last appearance of the Donald Trump UFC event was after his victory in the elections when the 78 -year -old attended UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.

