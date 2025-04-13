We did not support or stimulated …





What does Imran Khan say about the separation of Avantika Malik? (Instagram photo credit)

Imran Khan, the Bollywood chocolate boy who has won hearts with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na has always kept his personal life far from the spotlight. But now the actor has finally opened up to his wife's emotional split, Avantika Malik. His words struck a deep rope with the fans.

The love story of Imran and Avantikas began when they were only adolescents. The couple made the knot in 2011 and welcomed their daughter Imara in 2014. But in 2019, things had changed and the couple separated quietly. Years later, Imran Khan opens with the reasons that led to their rupture.

Imran Khan reveals what led to his separation from Avantika Malik

In a frank conversation with Filmfare (via bollywoodshaadi.com), Imran has thought about his travel of love, growth and, ultimately, of cowardly. He admitted to having entered the 19 -year relationship when everything was simple and full of promises. However, the complexities of the lives finally caught up.

He explained, I entered this relationship when I was very young. I was 19, and in good faith and good intention. But as is sometimes the case with these types of long-term relationships, especially when you start at a very young age, a large part of the dynamics and interpersonal models take place in the way you were a teenager and as you grow, perhaps, I think that all these did not grow and did not evolve and in a way, we did not support each other to be the healthiest version ourselves.

The Delhi stomach star also admitted that the realization had come when he sailed on his own mental health journey. He revealed that it finally played a big role in his decision to separate from Avantika.

A strong link with her daughter Imara

While his marriage to Avantika ended, Imaran, Imara, found the joy and the goal of being his daughter's father. The actor emotionally described how he worked to create a safe and open space to be expressed.

According to her words, my daughter and I have formed an extremely narrow and open relationship, which I really wanted to develop and develop my relationship in this way. I wanted her to have a feeling of comfort and security, to have the feeling that I am there for her, I brought her back, but also the feeling that she should feel easy and open to speak to me without fear of judgment.

Imran Khan is currently in a relationship with Lekha Washington (via Hindustan Times), and their public appearances continue to load fans.

