



Miami president (AP), Donald Trump, said the standing ovation and the cheers he drew when he was sitting during an UFC event in his original state of Florida, panels were doing a good job.

Trump shakes the hand of certain supporters as he headed for his headquarters on Saturday evening at Miamisa Kaseya Center while others agitated his red campaign ceiling. The Republican President, who stayed several hours before returning home to Palm Beach, said that it was a great honor to receive this recognition of the crowd.

That said, did a good job. If we were not doing a good job, Wed gets the opposite, he told journalists accompanying him on the Air Force One.

During the almost three months since he returned to work, Trump has launched a wide effort led by billionaire Elon Musk to reduce the government in the scene of thousands of workers and by reducing spending, has tried without success so far to put an end to the Russian war against Ukraine and impose prices against many countries, including allies close to the United States.

The Democrats, and even some supporters of Trump, criticized his first actions.

But at the UFC, it was a night focused on the cage fighters.

Each of them came at the end, and they were great, said Trump. I mean, all warriors, modern warriors.

At one point, the fighter Dominick Reyes approached the octagon side after winning her fight and recognized Trump. Reyes went to take a photo with the president after the post-combat interview.

Trumps granddaughter, Kai Trump, who attended UFC 314 with him, said it was great.

The president watched Australian Alexander Volkanovski win his 10th consecutive championship fight, beating Diego Lopes from Brazil early Sunday morning by unanimous decision in the featherweight competition.

Trump is a long -standing fan of the UFC and a sports enthusiast who frequently attended major fights and had a long -standing friendship with Dana White, president and chief executive officer of the UFC.

It was the first visit to the UFC at the asset since returning to the White House in January and came for weeks after attending the golf tournament Liv sponsored by Saoudie in his golf club in Miami.

Trump attended Super Bowl and Daytona 500, both in February. He was cages during a UFC championship fight in New York in November, shortly after winning the elections. The assets on those close to the UFC have helped stimulate its campaign among young male voters.

While Trump entered the Miami arena accompanied by White, the president shared an embrace with the host of the Podcast Joe Rogan. Musk and Rogan sit in Trumps.

There were also several members of his administration, notably the Secretary of Health and Social Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the director of the FBI, Kash Patel, the national intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

___

Superville reported to West Palm Beach, Florida.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-ufc-miami-fight-sports-6461901bb3d5f2eec477674d02333a7f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos