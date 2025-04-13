Modis Hisar Rally Rally: RS 10 CR Budget, RS 4 CR for the tent





Massive preparations are underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modis Rally in Hisar on April 14, the total cost of the event should affect nearly RS 10, according to sources. Modi will signal a flight to Ayodhya, then addresses a public rally at the place of rally just outside the airport. Massive A waterproof German tent of 3.5 SQ SQ SQ with 3.5 square feet, as well as 25,000 chairs, has been erected At least 500 buses organized to transport 40,000 participants, who will receive packets of food during transit The event should cost near Rs 10 Core, with Rs 6.24 crore allocated to logistics Sources associated with arrangements have revealed that RS 6.24 Core had been allocated to arrangements such as tents, sound systems, food and parking. It is estimated that the tent alone costs RS 4,12 crores. The Haryana Civil Aviation Department is based on the bill of these expenses, although the rally is coordinated jointly by the Center and the State Government. The sources said that the Prime Minister would remain in Hisar for almost 55 minutes, arriving at the airport at 10:05 am. His departure to attend a second program in Yamunanagar is expected at 11 a.m. The event, which should attract a crowd of around 40,000 people, will include in -depth infrastructure. The tent provisions include waterproof tents spread over 15 sectors of the rallying place outside of Hisar airport, as well as 25,000 chairs. A massive German tent is installed on 3.5 SQ FT for the rally. To ensure an attendance solution, around 500 Haryana Roadways buses were deployed to transport participants from various districts. As part of the reception effort, 40,000 food packages, each costing RS 100, were prepared for distribution. These packages will be served to bus visitors during their transport to the rally. Several state departments such as PWD (B&R), local urban organizations and others contribute to additional funds for associated arrangements. The department of local urban organizations alone asked for a special RS subsidy of RS, mainly for cleaning and embellishment work in preparation for the PMS visit. The sources have indicated that the transport costs for the buses of Haryana Roadways would be borne by the Haryana public relations service on a base by headquarters. Meanwhile, the whole city of Hisar is being put in place, the roads being repressed, the walls painted, the decorated trails and the roundabouts embellished to correspond to the event. A 2,000 -meter area around Hisar airport has been declared a red zone by the district magistrate, with a complete ban on flight activities. About 500 workers are hired day and night in preparations. More than 15,000 chairs have already been placed in the tent. Although a storm of dust and a rain hindered the configuration of the tent, causing the collapse of the parts of the already erected tent, the workers say they re -evolve it during the night.

