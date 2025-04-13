who visited Sby too much





Jakarta, kompas.tv -The Democratic Party assessed that a certain number of cabinet ministers, Prabowo Subaianto, said they were in contact with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi), in particular at the time of Eid. The spokesman for the Democratic Party, Herzaky Mahendra Putra, said that ministers' visits were common. He considered that Jokowi had a long experience in the direction of the country for two periods, it was therefore natural that civil servants always asked him for the contribution. In addition, he said, there were also ministers who visited the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono or Sby. Also read: “Twin Sun” in the government? This is the PKS answer on the Sowan of Minister Prabowo in Jokowi “We see that there are still ministers who like to go to Mr. Jokowi, so it's normal. There are also many who like to visit the house of Pak Sby,” said Herzaky in the discussion of the Yudhoyono Institute entitled The dynamics and development of the last world: geopolitics, security and global economyin Jakarta, Sunday (04/13/2025), city of Between. Herzaky denied the hypothesis of a meeting of ministers with Jokowi reflecting the existence of the “twin sun” to the government. According to him, Reunion was in fact one of the efforts of President Prabowo assistants to better perform their functions. “Now all of this was in an effort and was also part of the exercise of his duties as minister so that contributions could be used on the ground,” he said. He said that friendship also illustrated the attitude of President Prabowo who was considered open in dialogue with national personalities, notably Jokowi and Sby. Because Indonesia is a great country built on the basis of mutual cooperation and friendship between nationalism, not individualism. “How can we build together so that our society gets as many advantages as possible. In addition, today's situation is very complex,” said Herzaky. Read also: Jokowi open voice on the trial of potential buyers of esemka cars: we leave the lawyer We know, a certain number of ministers who met Jokowi solo at the time of Lebaran 2025 included the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Food Coordination Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of Population and Family Development of Wihaji, as well as the Minister of Maritime Coordination and the investment of Binsar. Then, also frequented the Minister of the Cooperative Budi Arie, the Minister of Finance Sri Mlyani, the coordinated minister of the PMK Pratikno, the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Bima Arya and the Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vr2j_trczyw

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.tv/nasional/586507/menteri-prabowo-temui-jokowi-demokrat-nilai-wajar-yang-kunjungi-sby-juga-banyak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos