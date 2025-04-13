XI round in Southeast Asia, Singapore monetary policy, TSMC gains

Welcome to your week in Asia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping goes to Southeast Asia for a three-nations tour, just as the region is starting to fight against the fallout from radical commercial prices introduced by American chief Donald Trump.

Investors are looking for key economic data: China publishes its latest figures for raw interior products in a context of concerns about stagflation, while Japan will share a reading of its consumer price index, because its central bank weighs another interest rates.

MONDAY

XI begins a visit to Southeast Asia

XI is launching a tour in Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia which will end on Friday. The trip arrives at a critical moment for China and Southeast Asia, Vietnam and Cambodia among the hardest countries affected by the prices that Trump announced on April 2. Malaysia, on the other hand, is the president of this year's ASEAN, leading the Bloc's response to Washington measures.

Singapore monetary policy decision

Singapore is expected to make its monetary policy more facilitate on Monday, following a similar decision in January, because the American prices recently announced are recently announced by the United States, the prospects of the trade dependent on trade. The government should also publish preliminary GDP figures for the January-March quarter.

Coffee before Indonesia made its stock market debut

Fore Coffee will make its debut on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in order to raise up to $ 22.6 million while seeking to extend its network of stores through the greatest economy in Southeast Asia. The rating takes place while the country's stock market is subject to growing fears on the effects of the new American tariff policy and concerns about the government's fiscal policy.

WEDNESDAY

China reveals the latest GDP data

China will publish GDP data for the first quarter. The world No. 2 economy should have worked relatively well, with a recent Nikkei survey providing for a growth rate of 5.0% for the period, thanks in part to the front loading of exports. This would be in line with the annual Beijing objective of “approximately 5%”. But China is now faced with a major challenge: it was distinguished by Trump for prices reaching 145%.

THURSDAY

TSMC reports complete income from the first quarter

The Taiwanese chip Titan has already revealed better than expected revenues for the first three months of the year, but when it brings back its full income for the quarter, all eyes will be on its profitability and its prospects for the rest of 2025 in the middle of chaos triggered by Trump's tariff policy.

Monetary policy: South Korea, Türkiye

Managed: Infosys, Aviation group in Malaysia

FRIDAY

Japan releases inflation data

The Japanese government will publish its main reading of the consumer consumer price index for Mars. The attention is focused on the question of whether inflation will continue to stay above the target of the central bank, which could strengthen the expectations of the market for new interest rate increases.