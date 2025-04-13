Imran Khan finds that uncle Aamir Khans Raja Hindustani is problematic: this is false; We are not supposed – entertainment news





Imran Khan, nephew Aamir Khans, has been far from the silver screen for about a decade. He was last seen in the film Katti Batti 2015 with the co-actor Kangana Ranaut. In an interview with Filmfare, actor Imran Khan shared his point of view on his uncle Aamir Khan and his films. He revealed that even if a successful career of Aamir Khans had an impact on his own professional and personal life, he still finds few of his problematic films, which would not suit modern sensitivities.

During the interview, Jaane's actor you yaa jaane na recalled the films of the 1990s of his uncle Aamir Khan and shared his opinions on this subject. Imran said that many films that attracted the public, such as Hindustani Raja in the 1990s, may not resonate with the public today. Imran said: “There are some of his films from the 90s that have not aged well, and when you watch them through a modern objective, they are a bit problematic. There are times that are very uncomfortable. measures.

The actor criticized some of these films that worked well in the 1990s, but do not hold the potential to stand with the contemporary public. He said that many of his uncle films, Aamir Khans, from the 1990s, are subject to that. He specifically gave the example of Hindustanis Raja. Raja Hindustani, released in 1996, was produced by Dharmesh Darshan, and in addition to Aamir, many actors, including Karisma Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Johnny Lever, Farida Jalal, Navneet Nishan and Mohnish Behl, made it a blockbuster.

The actor also tells how his lifestyle and his choices of uncles influenced his own life and his choices. Imran revealed how he tries to think like Aamir Khan while facing dilemmas and how he learned Aamir's basic guiding principles to be motivated by integrity and authenticity. He said, I am extremely led by him. Through life, every time I face a dilemma, I think, what would Aamir do? I cannot approach him exactly the same way as him; Many of our methodologies and beliefs are different, but at the base, it has always been motivated by integrity and authenticity. Your guiding principle must come from what is morally justifiable, then in the most truthful and authentic way that we can make this story. These are sort of the main guiding principles that I have learned from him, to which I still adhere, he said.

Aamir Khans Production House also produced several Imran Khans films, including Jaane you ya Jaane Na and Delhi Belly.

However, there is speculation about his return to action because of his frequent public appearances these days; There is no official announcement on this subject.

