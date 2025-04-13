The Bihar BJP files a complaint against the police against Kanhaiya Kumar for remarks on PM Modi, RSS | India News





Kanhaiya Kumar (file photo) New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's Bihar unit (BJP) filed one on Sunday police complaint Against Congress Head, Kanhaiya Kumar, accusing him of using the “abusive language” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during a recent television interview.

A delegation led by the BJP media in charge of the Bihar, in the Danish Iqbal, visited the Kotwali police station in Patna and filed the complaint. Iqbal urged the police to record a FIR against Kumar, which is the Congress Committee of India in charge of the National Union of Students in India, the student wing of the Congress.

Read also: The police use the Lathicharge, the water cannons when walking from the Congress protest in Patna; Kanhaiya Kumar, other detained leaders

“Kanhaiya Kumar, who is part of the” gang tukde tukde “, used an abusive language against the PM Modi, and the RSS and its ideologies in an interview with a television channel on April 11. The language he used in the interview is very reprehensible and unacceptable,” said Iqbal, according to the PTI press agency.

“We have filed a complaint against him to the police requesting the immediate recording of a FIR. We are convinced that the police will take the appropriate measures,” he added.

What does Kanhaiya Kumar say?

In the interview clips, which have become viral on social networks, Kumar saw the PM Modi a “Sanghi” – the RSS is the ideological parent of the BJP.

When the anchor questioned him for having used the term as if it were an insult, he remained provocative. He retaliated by asking what language he should use for “those who killed the Mahatma Gandhi”, the reference being for Nathuram Godse, who murdered Gandhi on January 30, 1948.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/bihar-bjp-files-police-complaint-against-kanhaiya-kumar-for-remarks-on-pm-modi-rss/articleshow/120253361.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos