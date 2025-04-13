



Waukesha, WISC. – A Wisconsin teenager would have killed his parents to “obtain the financial means and the necessary autonomy” to kill President Donald Trump and overthrow the US government, the federal authorities said in court documents.

Nikita Casap, 17, was arrested in March and charged with two first degree murder leaders and two corpse counts, according to the authorities of the County of Waukesha. The other costs include theft of goods of more than $ 10,000 and identification of identification to obtain money.

Documents show that investigators pursue federal accusations, including conspiracy, presidential assassination and the use of weapons of mass destruction.

The teenager's stepfather, Donald Mayer, 51, and the mother, Tatiana Casap, 35, were both found dead inside their home by the Sheriff department of the county of Waukesha on March 1, according to a press release from the department.

The Sheriff department has published a search warrant and said it has found equipment on the teenager's phone linked to “the order of nine angles”, which is “a network of people holding extremist opinions with racial racial motivation”, according to investigators.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation examined the documents which allegedly written by the adolescent, who calls for the assassination of Trump and at the start of a revolution to “save the white race”, according to federal court documents.

The alleged writings show images of Adolf Hitler with the following text: “Hail Hitler Hail the White Race Hail Victory”, according to court documents.

“He was in contact with other parties on his plan to kill the president and overthrow the government of the United States. And he paid, at least in part, a drone and explosives to use as a weapon of mass destruction to commit an attack,” said investigators in federal affidavit.

“Other parties, with which Casap were in contact, seem to have been aware of his plan and his action and provided assistance to Casap to execute them,” according to the Affidavit.

Casap was in court on April 9 for a preliminary hearing on its state accusations. He has not yet offered to advocate and remains in detention. His next appearance before the court concerns an indictment on May 7, according to the file of the court of the county of Waukesha.

