Many Prabowo ministers have visited the solo, the Democrats denied Jokowi Cawe-Cawe





Jakarta, kompas.com – Head of the Strategic Communication Agency (Bakomstra) Democrat partyHerzaky Mahendra Putra, stressed that the 7th president Joko Widodo had not intervened in the presidential government Prabowo Subaianto. This declaration was made after a visit to a certain number of ministers from the Red and White Cabinet who met Jokowi In recent times. Herzaky said the visit was only a friendly friendship to request a contribution linked to their role as ministers. “Oh no, no, the context. Earlier in the context, Mr. Jokowi has 10 years. Pak Sby has 10 years. It is a shame and a loss if you do not want to discuss. I do not want to ask for a contribution,” said Herzaky, with Grand Sahid Jaya, Central Jakarta, Sunday (12/13/2025). Read also: Minister Prabowo Sowan in Jokowi: now always my boss He said that the contribution given by Jokowi was only a contribution and that the final decision remained in the hands of President Prabowo as head of the country. “Not Mr. Jokowi, not Mr. Sby,” he said. Herzaky also considered that the meeting with Jokowi was common, since Prabowo was an open figure for the discussion. A number of figures, including the 6th president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and the president of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (Ahy), were also often invited to discuss by Prabowo. “The president is a very open person and wants to be able to prospect or a broad, complete and deep image before deciding something. And everything by data,, by proof. And he saw that there were Mr. Jokowi, there was already Pak Sby. But it's not the only source, “he said. Previously, a number of Minister Prabowo have been seen to visit Jokowi's residence. Read also: Minister Prabowo visits Jokowi's “boss”, PKS does not recall Suns Jumeaux Among other things, they coordinate the Minister of the Economy Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia, and the Minister of Population and Family Development of Wihaji, who specifically met Jokowi in Solo, in the center of Java, during the moment Lebaran. In addition, the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono and the Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin were also present in the Friday meeting (11/4/2025). Interestingly, after the meeting, Trenggono and Budi Gunadi called Jokowi the “boss”.

Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/04/13/16542691/banyak-menteri-prabowo-berkunjung-ke-solo-demokrat-bantah-jokowi-cawe-cawe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos