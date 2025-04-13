Trump-Erdogan meeting on the agenda while FM Fidan emphasizes Trkiye's peace diplomacy





Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said preparations were continuing for a potential meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and former American president Donald Trump, noting that the location in the United States or Trkiyehas to finalize. Speaking on the last day of Antalya diplomacy forumFidan stressed that Trkiye continues to play a key diplomatic role in various regional crises. We welcomed more than 6,000 participants, including 21 heads of state or government and 64 ministers from 155 countries, said Fidan, describing the forum as a platform that brought together the actors of the heart of world conflicts. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Meeting Acting President Syria Ahmed Al-Sharaa (L) during the 4th edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025) in Antalya, Trkiye, April 11, 2025. (Photo AFP) Focus on Gaza, Syria, Ukraine Fidan stressed that diplomacy is Trkiyes' basic strategy to end humanitarian suffering in the region. We devoted almost a whole day to the question of Palestine. Our commitment to stop the bloodshed in Gaza remains firm, he said. The Minister also reiterated the constructive role of Trkiyes in Syria and Ukraine. Asked about the possibility that Erdogan visited Damascus, Fidan confirmed that the idea was on the table. There is an intention of our president to visit. We are currently working on identifying good conditions, calendar and adjustment. He added that Trkiye is engaged in continuous efforts to prevent involuntary military incidents in Syria. Conferences are underway to ensure that no part is in direct conflict. The objective is to avoid calculation errors and maintain stability. A Palestinian child standing on a roof looks at the destruction following an Israeli strike which struck a school that became a shelter in Gaza City on April 13, 2025. (AFP photo) Gaza and global responsibility In Gaza, Fidan said, we continue to act on each front to end the bloodshed. There is an almost global consensus according to which Israel actions equivalent to genocide. But only one country, the United States has the lever to arrest Israel by means other than war. He stressed that Trkiyes' diplomatic channels remain open with both sides. President Erdogans sends that the world is larger than five is particularly relevant here, noted Fidan, referring to the limits of the United Nations Security Council. President Donald Trump meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Oval Board of the White House on November 13, 2019, in Washington, DC. (AFP photo) Dialogue with the new American administration Commenting on engagement with Washington, Fidan confirmed continuous dialogue with newly installed American leadership. They are in the process of formulating their foreign policy priorities. We have already had contacts and continued our discussions. When asked if Trkiye could organize future peace talks linked to Ukraine or Gaza, our president was fully attached to peace efforts. Trkiye has rare advantages of communication maintained with both parties, which we intend to use for constructive diplomacy. On regional alignments and commercial barriers Fidan also addressed growing relations between Israel and the Greek Cypriot administration. We monitor all developments in the eastern Mediterranean. Some of them are normal relations at the state level, while others seem to aim to form economic or military coalitions against Trkiye. We take the necessary measures if necessary. On broader global trade issues, in particular following prices introduced under Trump, noted Fidan, while some countries have quickly adapted, others, in particular in Africa, always develop institutional consciousness to fully engage in world trade. Political stability plays a major role in this dynamic. Finally, with regard to the role of Trkiyes in the coordination of regional security, including efforts to combat terrorism, Fidan said that recent meetings in Ankara indicate progress: our joint mechanism on the fight against Daesh is in the process of completion. We organized productive sessions with partner delegations last week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkiyetoday.com/turkiye/trump-erdogan-meeting-on-agenda-as-fm-fidan-emphasizes-turkiyes-peace-diplomacy-144529/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos